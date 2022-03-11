Desiree Staples is Joined By Rick Bayless in A RECIPE FOR DISASTER

Los Angeles based actress Desiree Staples has been enjoying a limited run in "A Recipe For Disaster," playing at the Windy City Playhouse in Chicago, and will soon be acting with show creator Rick Bayless when he joins the cast on March 23, through April 23rd. Staples is a Theater and Film/TV bi-coastal actress in LA and Chicago. Previous film/tv credits include In The Cut (Bounce TV), Take Me To Tarzana (Gravitas Ventures), Scrap (starring Adam Rapp), My Divorce Party (coming soon!), and Onion Labs. An alumni of Northwestern University, Staples is thrilled to be back to her theater roots!

It's influencer night at The Contumacious Pig, one of the city's hottest restaurants, and with folks like @VeganChic in attendance, it's bound to be an exciting evening. There`s only one problem: The head Chef just called in sick and the sous chef might have taken the wrong pill to calm his nerves. The health inspector showed up unannounced, there`s possibly a spy from CP's biggest competition in tow, and oh yeah, the busboy is hiding a wild pig. In the meantime, the GM is trying to hold it all together while keeping customers from tweeting negative reviews. Can this team of misfits join together to offer up a great dining experience, or will they end up (literally) with egg on their face?

Conceived by Michelin-starred celebrity chef of Topolobampo and Frontera Rick Bayless and Windy City Playhouse's artistic team, A RECIPE FOR DISASTER is a live experience that combines immersive theater, food, and farce. Guests are invited inside the restaurant to join us for "influencer night." The actors will not touch or talk to audience directly, allowing you to feel like a "fly on the wall" as the hilarity unfolds around you. Admission also includes six bite-sized tastings by Chef Rick Bayless, one cocktail sampling from Lanie Bayless, and two wine pairings.

More info at: https://windycityplayhouse.com/recipe-for-disaster/

This experience will take place at Petterino's, located in the heart of the Chicago theater district at 150 N Dearborn. The entrance to Windy City Playhouse's space is just around the corner on Randolph Street.