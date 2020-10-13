Davis Musical Theatre Company Presents Virtual Production of YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The virtual production will run October 16 - 25, 2020.

Davis Musical Theatre Company will presents a virtual production of Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein. The virtual production will run October 16 - 25, 2020. All performances will be presented FREE via Zoom over Facebook Live.

It's alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds. Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the of panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added. It will surely be the perfect opportunity for a production company to showcase an array of talents. With such memorable tunes as "The Transylvania Mania," "He Vas My Boyfriend" and "Puttin' on the Ritz," Young Frankenstein is scientifically proven, monstrously good entertainment.

Join us on the DMTC Facebook page for these live performances: https://www.facebook.com/dmtc3682/live

Cost: Free - donations will be accepted via a link during the performance.

Recommended for ages 13 and up - Parental Discretion is advised

Directed by Steve Isaacson

Choreographed by Andrea Bourquin

Musical Direction by Jonathan Rothman

Learn more at https://dmtc.org/.

