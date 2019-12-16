Davis Gaines to Share Stories and Songs at the Carpenter Center in January

He's been called "a breathtaking concert artist" ("The New York Post") with a "quietly charming sense of humor." ("The Orange County Register"). On January 15 and 16 at 7 p.m., Davis Gaines brings both qualities to the Carpenter Center's stage for two nights of storytelling and song. "An Evening with Davis Gaines" is part of the theater's Cabaret series where patrons are seated directly on the Carpenter Center stage for an up-close cabaret experience.

Best known for performing the title role in "The Phantom of the Opera" over 2,000 times on Broadway, L.A. and San Francisco, Davis Gaines has an acclaimed history in musical theatre, stage and television, including his L.A.-area directing debut at the Carpenter Center in Musical Theatre West's "Oklahoma!" Gaines has sung with every major symphony orchestra in North America, including the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl. He's garnered the Bay Area Critics' Award for Best Actor for "The Phantom of the Opera," as well as an Ovation Award and "BroadwayWorld" Award for "Man of La Mancha."

In "An Evening with Davis Gaines," Gaines celebrates his favorite show tunes from the Broadway songbook and relates intriguing stories from his rich career on the stage. "The Orlando Sentinel" calls Davis Gaines' solo concerts "intimate and funny...grand and dramatic."

About Davis Gaines

"The New York Times" has called Davis Gaines "the closest thing on Broadway nowadays to a vocal Superman." He's brought his rich baritone to dozens of theatre works, including "Oklahoma!," "Spamalot," "Man of La Mancha," "Sweeney Todd," "Guys and Dolls," "Damn Yankees," "Best Little Whorehouse," and "The Phantom of the Opera." He has appeared with everyone from Richard Burton to Carol Channing, and with Kelsey Grammer and George Clooney in a career that has also included TV appearances on "Desperate Housewives," "Charmed," "Murder, She Wrote," and "Bodies of Evidence." Gaines has been featured on over 30 cast recordings and compilation albums as well as two solo CDs, "All My Tomorrows" (1999) and "Against the Tide" (1996). Davis Gaines currently resides in Los Angeles and is a frequent singer of the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Dodgers.

Tickets for "An Evening with Davis Gaines" start at $45. For tickets and more information, visit CarpenterArts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible in part by Season Media Partner KPCC 89.3-FM.

Calendar Listing Information

An Evening with Davis Gaines

Venue:

Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach, CA 90815

Date:

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 and Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Time:

7 p.m. (Optional dinner at 6 p.m.)

Tickets:

From $45

Box Office: (562) 985-7000, carpenterarts.org

Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and one hour before all performances.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





