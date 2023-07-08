David Ives's VENUS IN FUR To Open at McCadden Theatre in August

Samadahi Entertainment is set to present VENUS IN FUR, by David Ives, directed by Mark Blanchard. The dark comedy with exceedingly complex characters and a fast-paced play within a play, featuring Russian born multi-award-winning actress KATYUSHA (Ekaterina Melnik) as Vanda, is set to open August 4th through September 3rd, 2023, at McCadden Place Theatre. Tickets: www.onstage411.com/venusinfur

ABOUT THE SHOW

Set in modern New York City, Thomas Novachek, a beleaguered director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel Venus in Fur, until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character's name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives' mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced storyline, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in Venus in Fur and the question of “who's on top” always has a different answer. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives. Venus In Fur is sexy, clever, vengeful and skillfully twisted.

THE CAST

KATYUSHA (Ekaterina Melnik) as Vanda Jordan

Mark Blanchard as Thomas Novachek – (Performing: Aug. 4 – 20)

Jay Duncan as Thomas Novachek – (Performing: Aug. 25 – Sept 3)

THE PRODUCTION TEAM

Playwright David Ives

Directed by Mark Blanchard

Stage Managed / Co-Produced by KJ Alfrey

Lighting Design by Derek Jones

Sound Design by Jeanne Valleroy

Graphic Design by Kiff Scholl

Publicist by Sandra Kuker PR

Produced by Samadahi Entertainment

Co-Produced by The Actorhood

McCadden Place Theatre – 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. CA. 90038. Performances: August 4 – September 3, 2023, Friday & Saturday 8:00 PM and Sunday 3:00 PM. General admission $30.00.

Tickets available at: www.onstage411.com/venusinfur

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT – DAVID IVES

A contemporary American playwright whose plays often consist of one act and are generally comedies. They are notable for their verbal dexterity, theatrical invention, and quirky humor.

He earned his MFA in Playwriting from The Yale School of Drama. A Guggenheim Fellow in playwriting, David is probably best known for his evening of one-act comedies called "All In the Timing". The show won the Outer Critics Circle Playwriting Award, ran for two years Off-Broadway, and in the 1995-96 season was the most-performed play in the country after Shakespeare productions.

BIOS

MARK BLANCHARD – Director / “Thomas Novachek”

Mark's interest in directing began at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY. He moved on to a prestigious film directing program at Hofstra University (where he also played football and baseball), USC Film School and AFI. In NYC he directed productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (Long Island Shakespeare Festival), Middle of the Night (Uta Hagen's and Herbert Bergdoff's HB Studios), The Rimers of Eldrich, Waiting for Lefty and Buried Child. In Los Angeles Mark directed the West Coast premiere of Arthur Miller's, Memory of Two Mondays, for which he won the Dramalogue Award as well as an L.A. Drama Desk nomination. Blanchard took home Dramalogue and Drama Desk Awards for the world premiere of One Last Ride at the Court Theatre, as well as True West at The Palm Canyon Theatre (Palm Springs). Multiple award-winning Director and Playwright for the film A WORLD AWAY. Creator of the new Reality Show American Motor Stories. Other notable credits include Cody Angelimo is Coming (World Premiere, Met Theatre), True West (Zephyr Theatre, co-starring Sean Kanan), It's Just Sex (L.A. People's Choice Award for Best Play 2008-09) and most recently he directed the World Premiere of Hugh Gross's Stated Income. LA Weekly named Mark their “Pick of the Week” and called him “Howard Hawksian”.

Blanchard is returning to the stage after 20+ years because playing the role of Thomas Novachek was too juicy to pass up.

A member of The Riverside Shakespeare Company NYC, his stage credits include Nationwide tour of True West as Austin, American Buffalo, Tony Angelino is Coming and Memory of Two Mondays. His acting credits include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Yoga Instructor for Kyle Richards and Marissa Zanak), Wise Guys, Facts of Life, Ranger Rick in A World Away.

Blanchard is most proud of his magical children: Rowan, age 21, Carmen, age 19, and Shane, age sixteen, and his lovely wife Elizabeth. All of his children are working actors who have been coached by Mark.

KATYUSHA (Ekaterina Melnik) - "Vanda Jordan"

Ekaterina Melnik – Who answers to “Katyusha” is an International multiple award-winning Theater and film actress, life coach, book author and benefactor. Katyusha was born and raised in Moscow. In 2007, she received a diploma from the Russian State Institute of Cinematography (VGIK), IN 2012, received a diploma from the WTO International Theater School Union. She has played more than 100 roles in theater, cinema and television series and has gained great popularity and recognition among the Russian-speaking audience. Melnik has played Shakespeare, Chekhov, Dostoevsky and has always dreamed of playing a role like Vanda.

Received Acting Awards:

GEORGES AWARD 2015 – The Best Russian Villain - “Fizruk” as Belka

NIKA AWARD 2016– The Best Actress of The Year

RUSSIAN MASTER AWARD 2020 - Opinion Leader

Ekaterina has worked on multiple Commercial & Fashion Campaigns: Including the face and Ambassador of “Mercedes-Benz”, “Piaget”, “Lechic Jewels”, “CIDK” and so many more.

In 2020, Katyusha, having received her Green Card and moved to the United States to live and work. She now resides in Los Angeles and is thrilled to bring her international training and skills to the U.S. stage and screen.

The acting profession for Katyusha has always been a tool for learning about life and the human being. She believes that through acting on the stage or in the cinema, magic happens, a new reality is created, which does not seem to exist. But it is precisely this paradox that makes one think about the nature of reality, about what is real and what is not. In this way, true values are revealed. Therefore, Katyusha looks at acting as an opportunity and, at the same time, a responsibility to reveal to people the depth of our existence.

JAY DUNCAN – "Thomas Novachek" Aug. 25 – Sept. 3

Jay has been a member of the Actorhood Theatre Company for over 20 years. His highlights include The Blue Room by David Hare and LA Critics Pick Hellz Kitchen Ablaze by Tommy Carter. Television: Days of Our Lives.

KJ ALFREY – Stage Manager / Co-Producer

KJ Alfrey (she/her/thon) is an actor, writer, improvisor, stage manager, and comedian. She hails from Denver, though Los Angeles is home today. She trains with Sandra De Sousa at Bernard Hiller Studio in Sherman Oaks, as well as at Flappers and The Groundlings. KJ is SAG-AFTRA and represented by ASAP Talent Agency.

KJ moved out to Los Angeles after getting a B.A. Degree in Theatre & Literature at Eckerd College in St. Pete, FL. After working for years in Post Production for Fox, Disney, Paramount and Technicolor, she finally made the leap to focus on Acting in 2022.

In 2022 she was featured as a Creekwood Teacher in LOVE, VICTOR Season 3, on DISNEY+ and HULU. As of July 2023, you can catch her on THE AFTER PARTY Season 2 on APPLETV+ as a featured Family Guest!

She is portraying KRISTA, in the Indie Horror Film Anthology, BODY COUNT (Vindication), directed by Jennifer Nangle, currently in post-production. She is also booked to co-star in the new short film, “Goodnight Darling”, directed by Jef Doebler, which begins filming in July 2023.

She grew up performing and training in theatre, and it is her roots & heart. She learned how to Stage Manage in Theatre, as well as gaining experience in every single department of theatre in College. She has stage managed “Art” directed by Mark Castle at Bininger Theater in St. Pete, Fl., “Hellz Kitchen Ablaze”, directed by Sal Landi at Pan Andreas Theatre, “Tooth & Nail” at Little Fish Theatre, as well as “Stated Income” directed by Mark Blanchard at Pan Andreas Theatre.

She is so grateful and excited to be a part of this production “Venus in Fur”, directed by Mark Blanchard. Returning to stage managing, as well as working again with Mark Blanchard, has been perfect timing. Though KJ has focused more on acting, film & tv, theatre will always be her loving foundation that she's always guided back to. Creating characters & bringing stories to life is her passion; always has been and always will

DEREK JONES – Lighting Design

Derek Jones is a designer and programmer based in the Los Angeles area providing design, technical, and leadership services for a variety of clients in the performing arts, events, hospitality, and themed environments. He has worked with organizations such as Radiance Lightworks, LACMA, REDCAT, ODC, The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM, The Soraya, The Wallis, Stories Illuminated, Estrella TV, Mattel, and Kinetic Lighting as well as local dance companies, schools, and more. Highlights outside of LA include Art Basel Miami, New York Fashion Week, Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center, and the Virginia Opera. Derek has an MFA in Lighting Design from Indiana University as well as a BA in Theatre and BS in Physics from The George Washington University. He is the lighting director at the Sierra Madre Playhouse, a member of IATSE Local 33, and the lead designer for Panda Roja Design. www.pandaroja.com

JEANNE VALLEROY – Sound Designer

Jeanne Valleroy has been working as a production manager, projection, sound, and lighting designer. In addition, she is the assistant project manager for Panda Roja Design. Some of her favorite shows she has been part of are: Love, Dolly (Sierra Madre Playhouse), Spring Awakening (Windward School), Cowboy Elektra (Rogue Artists Ensemble), Joy Luck Club (Sierra Madre Playhouse), Einstein (Santa Monica Playhouse), Princess Magic (The Complex), I Carry Your Heart (Bootleg Theater), Solve It Squad Returns (Tin Can Brothers), My Mañana Comes (The Fountain Theater), Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo (Long Beach Playhouse).



SANDRA KUKER-FRANCO – Publicist: SANDRA KUKER PR

Her 3-decade background in Music, Film, Television and Theatre has created a client list of diversity and successful campaigns. Sandra's experience also includes chartering ships for theme cruises, casting for Film and Television, as well as Reality Television, Scripted Television & Documentary's. Highlights include films A World Away – by Mark Blanchard and Getting Unstuck – by Conscious(Merle Soden). Stage projects include: I'm Not A Comedian…I'm Lenny Bruce – Starring Ronnie Marmo, Directed by Joe Mantegna, Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground - Starring Tony Winner John Rubinstein, The Elephant Man, My Child Mothers Of War, Voice Lessons – Starring Laurie Metcalf, French Stewart and Maile Flanagan, Panic! Productions include: Inspecting Carol, Next To Normal, Little Shop Of Horrors and Footloose The Musical – Directed by Barry Pearl. A Time To Kill by John Grisham, Time Stands Still by Donald Margulies, Crimson Square Theatre Company: Dinner With Friends, Live At The Purple Lounge, The How And The Why, Sex With Strangers and Lost Lake & Belleville. Author Bill Ratner of Parenting For The Digital Age and consulting with Retronuvo Media on Reality TV and scripted television & Documentaries. Utilizing the strength of personal relationships, alongside social media and traditional PR. Website: www.SandraKukerPR.com

THE ACTORHOOD – Co-Producer

Sal Landi, founder of The Actorhood, is an actor, director and Producer. Landi's introduction to acting was in New York with the legendary acting teacher Stella Adler with whom he studied with for 4 years. In both of his classes he combines classic techniques with contemporary acting styles, to give actors the necessary tools to not only get the job, but to soar once on set.