David Heiferman Memorial Award Presented To Three Beverly Hills Students

The David Heiferman Memorial Award, a nonprofit organization founded by the family of David Heiferman in 1990, has just announced the recipients of their annual scholarships to three local Beverly Hills High School students.

The students are Mia De Castro Basto (Barnard College at Columbia University), Ricky Lee (Santa Monica College), and Alana Perkins (University of Florida). The awards, which come with a $3,000 stipend, are a prestigious honor and help shepherd students into the next chapter in their academic lives.

"This fund was established more than 30 years ago years ago to commemorate the life of my brother, who we lost far too soon," said trustee Dana Tomarken. "We also realize that one of the most significant factors facing young people now is that debt can be a real barrier to higher education. As a family, passing on hope and resources to students is something David and we all want to accomplish."

Tomarken has a storied history in arts and culture in Beverly Hills and beyond, having been the executive director of the Beverly Hills Education Foundation and the owner of Tomarken Productions and Fenton & Tomarken & Associates. She was president of the Beverly Hills Board of Education, and served as the longtime Vice President for MusiCares and the GRAMMY Museum for the Recording Academy. Her sister Tobi Blatt and brother Jim Jones help guide the vision of the memorial scholarship. Many of the family members attended schools in the Beverly Hills district and consider their educations to have fostered their future successes.

Their mother, Annabelle Heiferman, was the mayor of Beverly Hills. She was renowned for her grace, negotiating skills, and advocacy on behalf of her community, but may be most remembered for establishing free parking for up to 2 hours in the city. It was a boon to the business community and the public that continues to this day.