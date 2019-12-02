David Burnham Brings A BROADWAY HOLIDAY! To Catalina Jazz Club

Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood and Chris Isaacson Presents have announced that Broadway sensation and acclaimed recording artist David Burnham will bring his show A Broadway Holiday! to Catalina for one performance only on Tuesday, December 10, at 8:30pm.

David Burnham rings in the yuletide season with his celebrated show A Broadway Holiday!. Join him for a trip down memory lane as he tells heartwarming tales of Christmases past with festive favorites from Broadway, TV, and film, including unique renditions of classic holiday songs like Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, O Holy Night, and many more. Musical direction is by Mark Vogel

Burnham was last seen on Broadway as Fiyero in Wicked, a role he originated in the developmental workshops of the show. He was in the original Broadway of the musical The Light in the Piazza, performing both on the Tony Awards and the PBS telecast Live from Lincoln Center. He is the recipient of the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Best Actor as well as the Best Actor Garland Award for his portrayal of Fabrizio in the National Tour of The Light in the Piazza. Burnham first gained critical acclaim when he was chosen to replace Donny Osmond as Joseph in the National Tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and he toured nationally in Jesus Christ Superstar. Last year in New York, he starred in the new off-Broadway show The Best is Yet to Come - The Music of Cy Coleman He is the voice of the Prince in the Warner Bros. animated feature The King and I and can be heard on the soundtracks of Ghepetto and Home on the Range. Burnham performs with symphony orchestras all over the country. He has recorded two solo albums, his self-titled CD and One Day.





