Daring Stories of Queer Jews Take the Stage at The Braid

Being yourself can involve risking it all. The breathless drama and liberating joy of the Jewish Queer experience is captured in a new work of theatre by The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company. The show, Out Loud, includes a story by David Masello, former editor of Town & Country and current editor of Milieu, who explores complex questions of love in an autobiographical confession. Another one by Matthew Nouriel, aka digital activist Empress Mizrahi, reveals a raw and vulnerable struggle for a mother's love. And Vicki Juditz, an award-winning storyteller on The Moth, proudly shares a story of her loving support as a Jewish mom.

These and other daring and true stories will be performed by professional actors (including Juditz herself) in person in California and live on Zoom globally March 12-April 2, as well as a one-night-only performance on June 11 in New York. It is the passion project of The Braid's creative producer, Daphna Shull. As a closeted gay teen in Florida, Shull found her car spray-painted with a homophobic slur. But she has seen the other side: after the incident, her Jewish mom declared she loved Daphna no matter what. Now she's created a show that captures the beauty, diversity, and vibrance of the Jewish LGBTQIA+ community.

"This show is a beautiful representation of the humanity and heart of the LGBTQIA+ community," Shull remarks. "As a gay woman myself, I know the stigma and struggle many of us face to be ourselves in the world. The power of storytelling, and this show in particular, sheds light on the universality of experiences and empathetic connections we can make when we're open to truly seeing each other."

At the same time this show premieres, she will be marrying the woman of her dreams on the grounds of Camp Ramah, a beloved Jewish summer camp. Equally as proud of her Jewishness, Shull sees an alignment between the Jewish value of tikkun olam, repairing the world, and the work of the LGBTQIA+ community for acceptance and equal rights. "Both groups push tirelessly to make the world a better place," she observes, and she has brought that same spirit of fearless optimism to Out Loud.

The Braid's artistic director, Ronda Spinak, worked closely with Shull to create a heartfelt show that was ultimately full of joy. Spinak shares: "I am so proud of The Braid's fifteen-year history of showcasing the diversity of the Jewish community. We have created shows around the authentic stories of Persian Jews, Latinx Jews, Sephardic Jews, and Jews of Color. Now I can't be more excited to showcase these beautiful Jewish LGBTQIA+ stories. Having worked with Daphna to create many previous stage productions in the past, I knew she would bring her brilliant instincts to the process of curating a show that captures the breadth and complexity of what it means to be Jewish and Queer in our times."

Out Loud will be directed by The Braid's producing director, Susan Morgenstern. Along with Juditz, the cast includes Michael Gabiano, AJ Meijer, Benmio McCrea, Victoria Rani, and Joshua Silverstein. In addition to being talented performers, many have personal connections to the show's theme: Gabiano and Rani are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, and McCrae and Juditz are each parents of non-binary children. The show is presented in promotional partnership with JQ, the premiere LGBTQIA+ organization in Los Angeles; Beth Chayim Chadashim, which was founded in 1972 as the world's first synagogue by and for gay and lesbian Jews; and Keshet, a national, grassroots organization that works for the full equality and inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Jews in Jewish life.

