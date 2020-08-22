Danny Glover and Ben Guillory Lead Reading of REVOLUTIONARY GENOCIDE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

It will be presented via Zoom on September 6.

The Robey Theatre Company presents a staged reading of a new play, Revolutionary Genocide, on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. It will be presented via Zoom.

The presentation features the co-founders of The Robey Theatre Company, Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. Glover is internationally famous as a movie star, with over 150 films to his credit. Guillory is the Producing Artistic Director of The Robey Theatre Company.

The narrative concerns events in the lives of attorney and activist William Lorenzo Patterson (portrayed by Glover) and actor and activist Paul Robeson (played by Guillory) who presented papers to the United Nations in 1951, accusing the U.S.A. of the attempted genocide of Black Americans, due to its failure to pass legislation against lynching and its failure to bring its perpetrators to justice.

Other characters are played by Cydney Wayne Davis, Kimberly Bailey and Melvin Ishmael Johnson.

Melvin Ishmael Johnson is the playwright. He is a member of The Robey Theatre Company's Playwrights Program. His previously produced plays include The Emperor's Last Performance; Catch the Tiger; and Surviving the Nickel.

Ben Guillory directs. His directing credits include critically acclaimed productions of The Magnificent Dunbar Hotel; For the Love of Freedom: The Haitian Trilogy; Birdland Blue; Bronzeville; many more.

Stage manager/ Zoom technician: Pam Noles. Website Consultant: JC Cadena.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: Registration for this event will open on August 21, 2020. You can find a registration link by visiting http://robeytheatrecompany.org . After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment. Suggested donation: $10.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, September 11.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago.. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black diaspora.

For more information about The Robey Theatre Company, please go to http://robeytheatrecompany.org

