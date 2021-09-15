Dagnasterpus and Emma Negrete to Open for Dumpstaphunk at the Teragram Ballroom

The mighty jam band DAGNASTERPUS, along with EMMA NEGRETE, will be opening for the New Orleans funk powerhouse DUMPSTAPHUNK at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 21.

DAGNASTERPUS fell out of the mind of road warrior/composer, Tree Adams, former frontman of the New York City jam band, THE HATTERS. The self-titled debut album dropped on Six Degrees Records on June 25, 2021 and Gambit said that it "bleeds cool." Stream the DAGNASTERPUS album here.

New Orleans funk powerhouse DUMPSTAPHUNK released their new album "Where Do We Go From Here" on April 23, 2021 (via Mascot Label Group/The Funk Garage). The release marks the band's first full length album in seven years, and undeniably the most powerful and politically pointed of their career. Previously released singles include "Justice 2020," recently called one of the "Best Songs of 2020" by The New York Times, and the contemplative title-track "Where Do We Go From Here." The record is a sharply relevant statement, even more-so than the group anticipated during writing and recording sessions just prior to the unprecedented events of the last year.

The album is now available on all digital platforms, vinyl and cd here.

For tickets visit: https://teragramballroom.com/event/dumpstaphunk-orgone/