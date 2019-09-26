DO US PART Comes to Zephyr Theatre

Dee and Nick are an acrimoniously divorcing couple. They run into each other at their former home while packing up their respective belongings, the day before their divorce is to become final. Sniping begins. Claws are out. Fangs are bared. Then, they make an odd discovery: Despite the anger, despite the bitterness, despite the various emotional cruelties, they still love each other. Is there hope for them?

Scott Speiser portrays Nick. A series regular on Amazon Prime's The Tick, he has performed all over the world as a member of Blue Man Group. Locally, he has performed with The Groundlings Sunday Company. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

Karen Lukesh plays Dee, and is also the playwright and director. An extensive background in sketch comedy enabled her to write, direct and perform for the all-female sketch series on You Tube Channel Pink AF Sketch Comedy. As an actor, she's appeared in productions of The House of Bernarda Alba; The Dining Room; 'Night, Mother; Miss Julie; Three Tall Women and more. She is a graduate of Kutztown (Pa.) University.

Do Us Part previously had a festival run, winning Best Script in the She LA Arts Summer Theater Festival; and Special Marquee Award in the American Movie Awards, stage play division. Its current run at the Zephyr marks its premiere regular theatre engagement. Do Us Part will resonate with anyone who has had to deal with the challenges of coupling and uncoupling.

WHERE: The Zephyr Theatre, 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90046.

WHEN: October 3- October 24, 2019. Thursdays at 8:00 p.m.

ADMISSION: $10.

RESERVATIONS: (800) 838-3006.

ONLINE TICKETING: https://douspart.brownpapertickets.com

ESTIMATED RUNNING TIME: 60 minutes.

SPECIAL OFFER: Veterans, firefighters, law enforcement personnel, EMTs and their guests can get free tickets by entering the code THANKYOU when ordering tickets online.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You