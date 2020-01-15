DIRTY TRICKS With The New Bad Boys Of Magic Returns to The Three Clubs in Hollywood

Hollywood's drunkest magic show, DIRTY TRICKS w/ The New Bad Boys of Magic, extends into its third smash(ed) year at The Three Clubs. Headliners at the world-famous Magic Castle, The New Bad Boys of Magic (aka Daniel Donohue and Eric Siegel), continue to shock and delight audiences with their signature brand of NSFW character comedy and top-notch illusions. Joining them for each performance-generally running on the third Sunday of each month-is a rotating cast of the world's foremost professional prestidigitators. Audience members (21-and-over, please) arrive early to grab drinks and enjoy close-up magic performed right at their tables. Co-produced by Greg Karber, the first three DIRTY TRICKS shows of the year are scheduled for Sunday, January 19th, Sunday, February 16th and Sunday, March 15, 2020. Doors open at 7:00pm for cocktails and close-up magic. The Bad Boys take the stage at 8:00pm and the show goes until 9:15pm. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online in advance at https://www.badboysmagic.com. Buy them before they disappear!

For the January 19th show, The New Bad Boys of Magic have assembled the perfect New Year roster of guests including comic Irene Tu (opener for Patton Oswalt, Cameron Esposito), magician Henok Negash (Penn & Teller: Fool Us), puppeteer Jared Ramirez (Jim Henson Co., Mystery Science Theater 3000) and pre-show close-up by HUBB (Magic Castle). In-between each guest's performance the Bad Boys will perform new material as well as fan favorites.

You never know who's going to drop in to the Bad Boys boozy variety show. Past guest performers have included Ithamar Enriquez (Ladybird, Curb Your Enthusiasm), Robert Ramirez (Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights), Justin Willman (creator and star of Netflix's Magic For Humans), Pop Haydn (7-time "Magic Castle Magician of the Year"), Eddie Furth (Creator of Netflix's Historical Roasts) and Lizzy Cooperman (HBO, Comedy Central comedian).

Chicago natives and Los Angeles residents, together Daniel Donohue and Eric Siegel-collectively known as The New Bad Boys of Magic-combine Chicago-style sketch comedy with Hollywood stage trickery. Two perfect foils, they stumble backwards into one impossible feat after another in vaudevillian synchronicity. Since 2017, their magical variety show DIRTY TRICKS has played to sold-out audiences most every month at The Three Clubs' Cocktail Lounge in Hollywood. In 2018, for the second year in a row, their full-length stage show, COKE & MIRRORS, was a breakout hit at the Hollywood Fringe Festival. COKE & MIRRORS so impressed the Entertainment Director of The Magic Castle that he has asked Donohue and Siegel to perform an abridged version of the show over 50 times at the The Castle.

