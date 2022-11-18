DECK THE HALL Holiday Concerts Come to Walt Disney Concert Hall in December 2022

The Los Angeles Philharmonic's 2022 DECK THE HALL holiday concerts feature 15 performances from December 3-31 with star-studded vocalists, blockbuster movie screenings performed with orchestra, notable conductors and family-friendly fun, all in celebration of the winter holiday season.



DECK THE HALL begins with two performances of the annual Holiday Sing-Along, featuring the Walt Disney Concert Hall organ, a jazz combo and the magnetic Melissa Peterman as host on Saturday, December 3, at 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.



The festivities continue with a unique pairing of traditional and contemporary performances of The Nutcracker with Gustavo Dudamel conducting the LA Phil and the Los Angeles Children's Chorus in both Tchaikovsky's and Ellington's versions of the season's most iconic dance score. Full performances are on Saturday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4, at 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 18, at 2 p.m. A shortened version of the program especially for families and children will be performed as part of the Symphonies for Youth series on Saturday, December 10, at 11 a.m., and Saturday, December 17, at 11 a.m.



On Tuesday, December 13, at 8 p.m., the annual tradition of A Chanticleer Christmas returns to Walt Disney Concert Hall featuring the Grammy Award-winning male vocal ensemble for their signature holiday show.



For three consecutive nights, December 20-22, at 8 p.m., David Newman conducts John Williams' score in Home Alone in Concert, a full screening of the blockbuster film, with live orchestra.



The holiday series culminates with Grammy winner Arturo Sandoval and his big band for a swinging night of "Feliz Navidad" for all, on Friday, December 23, at 8 p.m. To ring in the New Year in style, Grammy Award-winning multiplatinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots perform two concerts on December 31, 2022, at 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.



More information and tickets for the LA Phil's 2022 DECK THE HALL concert series can be found at laphil.com.