DEATH AND OTHER GIRLY THINGS Opens This March at Loft Ensemble

Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced the fifth production of its eighth season, the world premiere of Death and Other Girly Things by RJ Fontaine. Under the direction of Mitch Rosander & Madylin Sweeten Durrie, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Ben Anderson, Anna-Katharina Benz, Charlie Daniell, Jennifer DeRosa, Raymond Donahey, Dan Ellis, RJ Fontaine, Carlos Gomez, Jr., Kardale Holland, Erin Hollander, Barbera Ann Howard, Sean James, Katy Laughlin, Max Marsh, Ignacio Navarro, Sarah Nilsen, Bree Pavey, Dani Power, Celine Rosalie, and Sarah Sommers. Opening is set for Saturday, March 7, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, April 12 only.

In the play, a young woman takes a road trip with her new ... baby ... learning about life, death, and everything in between.

Scenic design is by Madylin Durrie, lighting design is by Tor Brown, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, sound design is by Mitch Rosander, and video design is by Jared Wilson. Choreography is by Tavi Stutz, and fight choreography is by Marc Leclerc. The stage managers are Sarah Nilsen and Nathan Davis . The producers for Loft Ensemble are Jennifer Brofer and Bree Pavey





