Cynthia Erivo, SCHOOL OF ROCK and More to Be a Part of HOLLYWOOD BOWL 2020 SUMMER SERIES

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced its 99th summer season at the Hollywood Bowl, showcasing a roster of world-class artists ranging from classical and pops to jazz, rock, and world music. The season features the return of legendary Bowl favorites, celebrated artists and conductors making their Bowl debuts, and the premieres of new LA Phil-commissioned works.

Highlights include:

LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel conducts Orff's Carmina Burana with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and Los Angeles Children's Chorus, a night of ballet and music with principal dancer étoile at La Scala Theatre Ballet Roberto Bolle, a concert performance of Bernstein's Wonderful Town, and two nights with Grammy®-winning vocal quintet Pentatonix.

Dudamel also launches the newly announced Pan-American Music Initiative, a five-year undertaking celebrating the creativity of the Americas. As part of this initiative, Dudamel leads a Latin music celebration at the Bowl with the world premiere of Arturo Márquez's Violin Concerto, commissioned by the LA Phil for Anne Akiko Meyers. The evening also features pianists Sergio Tiempo and Karin Lechner. Additional concerts include 23-time Grammy® Award winner Chick Corea bringing together a flamenco-infused eight-man band, including Rubén Blades, joined on a bill by Grammy®-winning Los Van Van.

Opening Night at the Bowl with fireworks features Brandi Carlile and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by its Principal Conductor, Thomas Wilkins.

This summer's fully staged Broadway musical is School of Rock, based on the Paramount movie by Mike White with a new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber. Additional details on the cast and creative team will be announced on a later date.

The LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock returns to the Bowl with superstar singer/songwriter/pianist Jamie Cullum.

Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard makes her Hollywood Bowl debut, joined by Thundercat and Georgia Anne Muldrow.

Celebrating the Suffragettes marks a century since the adoption of the Nineteenth Amendment, with Marin Alsop leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a celebration featuring music by leading women composers.

The Bowl welcomes back superstars Jill Scott, Fantasia and Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, as well as Janelle Monáe and The B-52s, both performing with orchestra. Berlin joins the performance with The B-52s.

Little Big Town also returns to the Bowl - this time with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra conducted by Thomas Wilkins - to perform their hits, as well as music from their latest album, Nightfall.

Grammy®, Tony®, and Emmy® Award winner and Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo makes her Bowl debut with a night of classic jazz, soul, and more, alongside the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra led by Thomas Wilkins.

Grammy®-winning electronic musician James Blake makes his Hollywood Bowl debut, performing for the first time with the Los Angeles Philharmonic led by Thomas Wilkins.

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile return to the Hollywood Bowl with special guest Aoife O'Donovan to perform all-new music as part of their Not Our First Goat Rodeo collaboration.

The Bowl's annual fireworks spectaculars include the July 4th celebration, the Tchaikovsky Spectacular, and the Fireworks Finale.

LA Phil Associate Conductor Paolo Bortolameolli leads an evening honoring Beethoven's 250th birthday with pianist Javier Perianes and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

John Williams appears throughout the season. First, he leads a performance with Anne-Sophie Mutter of selections from their album of Williams' film music Across the Stars. Williams then returns, alongside David Newman, to conduct Maestro of the Movies, the annual three-night celebration of Williams' works. In addition, the LA Phil's Principal Trumpet Thomas Hooten performs Williams' Trumpet Concerto, led by Domingo Hindoyan, who makes his Bowl debut.

Jazz Plus showcases an eclectic trip through the world of jazz - and beyond - with Herbie Hancock; Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band featuring Rubén Blades; Los Van Van; a tribute to Miss Peggy Lee at 100 with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra and special guest Debbie Harry; Charlie Wilson; John Fogerty's 50 Year Trip show; Robert Randolph and The Family Band; a centennial celebration of Dave Brubeck with The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, David Benoit, Joey DeFrancesco, Bobby Militello and Lizz Wright; a centennial celebration of Charlie Parker with John Beasley + Magnus Lindgren featuring MONK'estra with Strings and special guests Tia Fuller, Donald Harrison, Charles McPherson and Chris Potter; Hiatus Kaiyote; Sheryl Crow; Lake Street Dive; Jamie Cullum; and additional artists to be announced.

KCRW's World Festival features Andrew Bird with Iron & Wine and Calexico; Mandolin Orange; Flying Lotus and Kamasi Washington, both performing with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins; Maxwell with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by Thomas Wilkins; the 19th annual Reggae Night with Rebelution, Toots & The Maytals, Jah9 and DJ Mackle; Polo & Pan; Parcels; Poolside; Lido Pimienta; Brittany Howard; Thundercat; Georgia Anne Muldrow; and additional artists to be announced.

Films with live orchestra include Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™; Amadeus; and The Princess Bride. Once again, the annual Sing-A-Long Sound of Music will feature a pre-show costume contest with prizes.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic performs with stars Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Yuja Wang, LA Phil Principal Concertmaster Martin Chalifour, LA Phil Principal Viola Teng Li, and Aaron Diehl. Yulianna Avdeeva, Stefan Jackiw, Lukáš Vondráček and Bomsori Kim make their Bowl debuts. Conductors Brett Mitchell, Edo de Waart, Gustavo Gimeno, and Bramwell Tovey return to the Bowl. Conductors Roderick Cox, Ruth Reinhardt (a 2017/18 Dudamel Fellow), Gemma New (a 2014/15 Dudamel Fellow), Louis Langrée, and Elim Chan (a 2016/17 Dudamel Fellow) make their Bowl debuts.

Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra Dalia Stasevska makes her Bowl debut, leading the U.S. premiere of Thea Musgrave's Trumpet Concerto, commissioned by the LA Phil, featuring soloist Alison Balsom.

Rafael Payare, music director of the San Diego Symphony and 2012/13 Dudamel Fellow, leads Elgar's Cello Concerto with MacArthur "genius" award winner Alisa Weilerstein.

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony returns to the Bowl for a double celebration - the 30th anniversary of this beloved concert and the 80th birthday of Bugs Bunny. Iconic Looney Tunes classics and brand-new cartoons play on the big screens while the Los Angeles Philharmonic plays the original scores live, conducted by George Daugherty. Created by George Daugherty & David Ka Lik Wong.

Playboy Jazz Festival returns to kick off the Bowl season with an all-star lineup, including The Isley Brothers featuring Ronald and Ernie Isley; St. Paul & The Broken Bones; Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science; Musiq Soulchild; Cross Currents Trio with Dave Holland, Zakir Hussain and Chris Potter; Dee Dee Bridgewater and The Memphis Soulphony; Femi Kuti & The Positive Force; Artemis featuring Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Ingrid Jensen, Nicole Glover, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller; and more. George Lopez returns to host the festival.

The annual Smooth Summer Jazz returns to the Bowl with George Benson, Boney James, Kenny Lattimore and Mindi Abair.

Tickets

Subscription tickets are available online at HollywoodBowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000.

"Five or More" packages will be available March 17, 2020.

The Hollywood Bowl box office opens for single ticket sales on May 3, 2020.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You