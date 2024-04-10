Culture Clash Celebrates 40th Anniversary at The Soraya

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Famed Chicano performance troupe Culture Clash, featuring Richard Montoya, Ric Salinas, and Herbert Siguenza, proudly returns to The Soraya to celebrate the group’s 40th Anniversary.



The event marks Culture Clash’s second time in the Great Hall. The group previously performed Vote or Die Laughing, directed by Dan Guerrero, just ahead of the 2016 presidential election. A look back to that uproarious night, which brought together notable artists such as Santa Cecilia, Cristela Alonzo, Buyepongo, Pacifico Dance Company, and Marga Gomez, can be found here.



On May 4, 2024, the troupe presents May the 40th Be With You, an all-new show in honor or 40 years of comedy that will serve up an explosive cocktail of humor and satirical outrage — once again ahead of an election!



The eclectic group of California natives has profoundly explored the evolution of LatinX culture on stages and screens for four decades and is the most-produced Latino theater troupe in the United States. But when founded in 1984 in San Francisco’s Mission District — they were one of the first, if not only, Chicano comedy theater troupe in the U.S.

In a recent conversation with The Soraya, Culture Clash founding member Ric Salinas said the historic anniversary performance, May the 40th Be With You, will dare audiences not to laugh out loud.

“Our big 4-0 will have our special guest stand-up comic friends who will complement our point of view as Chicano/Latino satirists and social commentators,” Salinas said. “We will have musical guests - we will perform comedic sketches - and we will offer individual testimonies of four decades touring the U.S. with our specific brand of comedy/satire. Music-rap-spoken word-a song and dance.”