Cuban Ballet Sensation Cesar Ramirez Castellano Stars In PHOENIX RISING This October

The LA contemporary ballet company REALM founded by CHASEN GREENWOOD presents its first full-story ballet with a nod to fantastical films and an original score by musical protégé Taylor Briggs

Westside Ballet Black Box Theatre presents a brand-new live ballet, The Phoenix, written and produced by Chasen Greenwood October 22 and 29.





Chasen Greenwood is a rising star in the world of theatrical performance. In recent years, he's gone from winning the title of Regional Dance America Southwest's “Best Young Choreographer” to performing in and choreographing Hollywood movies. Along the way, he has collaborated with Lady Gaga's choreographer, Richy Jackson, for a Superbowl-screened Xbox TV commercial. In 2024, his choreography will appear in the Al Pacino starring movie Billy Knight. Working on the production of this movie in 2023 was a major undertaking, yet he also found time to write and direct a brand new story ballet, which debuts on October 22nd at the new Westside Ballet Black Box Theatre. A second performance is also scheduled for October 29th.





The Phoenix, a family-friendly ballet, draws inspiration from big-screen fantasy, with elements of blockbusters like Harry Potter and independent cinema like Pan's Labyrinth combining seamlessly. This melding of styles, along with breathtaking performances, has resulted in a unique spectacle. Expressed through dance and music are the themes of love, coming of age, mysticism and rebirth.





Starring in this production are a number of renowned dancers. The Los Angeles Ballet's Cesar Ramirez Castellano stars as the ballet's hero, a knight whose love story becomes entwined with that of an enchantress—performed by model dancer Holly Johnson with elaborate costume design including a gloved extended hand by Jamie Ann Haley.





A number of talented up-and-coming dancers also star in the production, including former Russian State Ballet Theatre Soloist Matisse Love, influencer and former New York City Ballet Soloist Kathryn Morgan, and David Protas of the New York City Ballet. Westside Ballet student dancer and SAG actress Sophia Brown (14) will play the Young Phoenix. Hollywood combat artist for the last scene.





In devising the ballet, Chasen Greenwood collaborated with a number of other accomplished artists. Most prominently for the original score, he continued his collaboration with SAG-AFTRA composer Taylor Briggs, a gifted protégé hailing from the Berklee College of Music and son of Nashville's Tim Briggs, a former Alabama guitarist. Greenwood says in their creative journey, the pair have forged a unique bond, combining Greenwood's visionary approach with Brigg's keen ear, offering a captivating cinematic-style score that promises to captivate audiences.





"Scoring The Phoenix allowed us to apply the cinematic composition techniques I honed at Berklee College of Music. This score transcends boundaries between dance and film, with a diverse thematic range, from strings and brass sections to orchestral music, underscoring our story-driven approach." —Taylor Briggs, composer





The Realm Company is a newly formed 501c3 with a growing philanthropic board led by Executive Director Theresa Farrell, co-founder & executive director emeritus of American Contemporary Ballet. “Chasen Greenwood is a force,” says Farrel. “I enthusiastically support this company that is dedicated to sharing narratives in ballet from a multitude of perspectives and that strives every day to bring light and love to the world through dance.”





The PG-13 performance promises to enthrall all who attend. Thanks to talent that is nothing short of world-class both onstage and behind the scenes, The Phoenix allows anyone with a passion for the arts to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience and the opportunity to see the first performances of what may become a ballet that tours worldwide.

The Realm Company's “The Phoenix” Ballet takes place on Sunday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 29. 5pm pictures. 6pm Performance at Westside Ballet's new Blackbox Theatre, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Featuring step-and-repeat red carpet, DJ, specialty Phoenix cocktail, an original score, and an evening of a thrilling theatrical ballet performance with a cinematic sound quality experience. Tickets are available at therealmscompany.com.