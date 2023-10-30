Countdown NYE Unveils 2023 Lineup With Deadmau5, The Chainsmokers, Tiësto, And More

LOS ANGELES, CA - Insomniac Events has announced the artist lineup for its ninth annual New Year's Eve extravaganza, Countdown NYE. The captivating year-end blow-out welcomes back headlining dance music talent to San Bernardino's NOS Events Center from December 30th to December 31st, ringing in the new year across five immersive stage environments with over 80 artists.

Countdown NYE's otherworldly lineup features the scene's leading names, spearheaded by the patron saint of modern electronic music and mau5trap founder deadmau5, Grammy-award winning hitmakers The Chainsmokers, veteran dance megastar Tiësto, party-starting tech house sensation FISHER, and genre-defying producer extraordinaire Porter Robinson. The expansive star talent continues with larger-than-life dance icon Alison Wonderland, the heavy-hitting NGHTMRE, energetic jungle-pop house duo Sofi Tukker, and queen of techno Nicole Moudaber.

The Countdown NYE lineup is stacked with Insomniac's characteristic blend of titanic acts and fierce rising stars. While experiencing the excellence of pioneering British trio Nero or the transcendent sounds of Seven Lions, you can also groove out to sets from house upstarts like Miss Dre and Max Styler or melodic techno tastemakers Township Rebellion. Lineup highlights continue with the Grammy-nominated Audien, a sub-shattering set from Slushii, and the orchestral meets future-forward bass of Apashe.

Techno fans will feel right at home with body-moving beats from Drumcode frontman Adam Beyer and New York tastemaker Layton Giordani. Bass music also takes center stage as Space Laces, Borgore, and Svdden Death swell the subs. House heads can groove into the new year with the sweltering funk of Trick head honcho Patrick Topping, a raucous set from Mau P, or the silky grinding sound of France's Matt Sassari.

There will also be a slew of high-energy back to back throwdowns, including 4B b2b JSTJR, J. Worra b2b Miane, Joyryde b2b Habstrakt, Manila Killa b2b Myrne, Noizu b2b Joshwa, and Ray Volpe b2b Crankdat.

The Countdown NYE universe expands across the four intergalactic worlds that make up its stage environments. Beam up to The Mothership or blast off to The Nebula, uncover the classified secrets of stage host Bassrush's Area 51, or cross over into the inter-dimensional Twilight Zone featuring stage hosts Factory 93 and Insomniac Records. Attendees can also embark on a voyage through a brand new fifth stage, Galactik Gate, which will be hosted by LA-based party curators Space Yacht on Saturday and Insomniac's melodic bass imprint Lost In Dreams on Sunday.

The entire NOS Events Center will be transformed into a cosmic wonderland inhabited by astral performance artists and bizarre alien beings roaming through interplanetary art installations that rise to the stars, exploring interactive feats of technology and signs of extraterrestrial life. No matter what planet you're on, no New Year's Eve celebration is complete without a delectable lineup of food and beverage options and, of course, champagne toasts.

Fans can enjoy an elevated experience in Classified VIP Areas. With unique perks like gourmet food and drink offerings, VIP dance areas, and complimentary noisemakers, glow rings, confetti poppers, and champagne for our midnight toast, it's the best way to enter the new year in style as the ball drops. GA+ Headliners will be welcomed with expedited entry into the festival as well, in addition to having access to air-conditioned restrooms.

For the latest news and updates, be sure to follow Countdown NYE on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To stay up to date with all things Insomniac, Click Here.

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Founded 30 years ago, Insomniac produces 10,000 concerts, club nights and festivals for seven million attendees annually across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the world's largest dance music festival and attracts more than 525,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Click Here, Facebook and Twitter.