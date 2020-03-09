Corky Hale To Present Birthday Tribute To Billie Holiday At Catalina Jazz Club

Acclaimed Jazz harpist-pianist-vocalist Corky Hale will present a 105th Birthday Show honoring Billie Holiday on Tuesday, April 7, at 7:30 PM, at the Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood.

Hale is one of the few people still performing who was actually a close friend of Holiday's, playing for her on the "Stars of Jazz" TV show, and on several recordings and live appearances, and was the only female pianist to regularly accompany her. Holiday, who was born on April 7, 1915 and died in 1959, was one of the most important and influential jazz legends of all time.

Special guests will include singer-violinist Petra Haden and Tricia Tahara, with Hale on piano, vocals and harp. Accompanying them will be Lymon Madeiros on bass, John Ciodini and guitar, and Gene Coye on drums, with Jeff Lass as musical director.

Hale is also the subject of a recent detailed biography, "Corky Hale Uncorked," by Arlene Sarner and Jerry Leichtling, which traces her entire career. She has performed at the White House with Tony Bennett, soloed with Barbra Streisand at the Hollywood Bowl and Central Park, with Bjork on her London MTV special, and with George Michael at Royal Albert Hall. She has also played and/or recorded with Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Nat King Cole, June Christy, Anita O'Day, Roberta Flack, Melissa Manchester, Judy Collins, Mel Torme, Chet Baker, Joe Williams, Benny Carter, and numerous others and is generally considered the most accomplished jazz harpist in the world. She also made her Carnegie Hall debut in 2007 as piano soloist with the New York Pops Orchestra and was among the stars at the 2011 Mary Lou Williams Women in Jazz Festival at the Kennedy Center.

Petra Haden has become one of the hottest new jazz and pop performers. Triplet daughter of jazz drummer Charlie Haden, she was a member of That Dog, Tito and Tarantula and the Decemberists, before launching her own solo career. Tricia Tahara is among the most exciting of the new upcoming recording stars.

Hale and her husband of nearly 50 years, legendary songwriter Mike Stoller, were among those attending the 50th anniversary commemorations in Selma and Montgomery, AL, where the Mike and Corky Hale Stoller Civil Rights Memorial Theater was recently named in their honor. The couple were also honored for their lifetime achievement by the California Jazz Foundation.

The Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood. The phone for reservations and information is 323-466-2210. www.catalinajazzclub.com www.corkyhale.com





