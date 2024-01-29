Conundrum Theatre Company to Present URINETOWN in March

Burbank's Conundrum Theatre Company will PLUNGE into its third musical production of the 2023-2024 season - the hilarious, satirical Urinetown, with performances at the Broadwater Theater Main Stage from March 15th-24th

In an industrial city, a 20-year drought causing a severe water shortage forces the government to ban private toilets. A greedy company now controls public restrooms, charging people for the basic need to pee. A hero rises among the people, deciding it's time for a revolution to break out from this oppression and fight for the privilege to pee for free!

Conundrum's production of Urinetown explores the future of Los Angeles, where the water crisis has gotten out of hand. Currently in Los Angeles there are only 14 public toilets and the city fluctuates in-and-out of being in a drought. Throughout the show, the audience will get a glimpse of how our city could look if we continue to perpetuate our water crisis, but as told through witty dialogue, outrageous satire, catchy songs, and farcical scenarios.

Under the creative leadership of Director Fiona Burrows, Music Director Elizabeth Curtin, Choreographer Leo Ayala, and Assistant Director Erick Marquez, this production promises to make you think, while providing endless laughs and show-stopping musical numbers!

The talented cast of Urinetown features Donnie Riddle (Bobby Strong), Morgan Meadows (Hope Cladwell), Lia Peros (Penelope Pennywise), Jack Bernaz (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Adam Slemon (Officer Lockstock), Jaya Mapleton (Little Sally), Leo Tamez (Officer Barrel), and supporting cast members Aaron Lempert, Allegra Greenawalt, Caitlin Hsu Tobin, Jillian Stern, Jordan Kaiser, Josh Medina, Kylie Buckles-Hall, Ryan Styne, Sander Acheron, Sofia Gutierrez, Sophia Rizzo, Sophia Rodriguez, and Zach Troutman.

The show's production team includes Grey Arias (Stage Manager), Leslie Doyle (Production Manager), Jordan Kaiser (Production Manager/Marketing Team), Jess Jani (Marketing Team), Fiona Burrows (Marketing Team), Matthew Namik (Set Designer), Molly Martin (Costume Designer), Gregory Crafts (Lighting Designer), Felicia Cantu (Sound Designer), and Katie Iannitello (Props Designer).

Tickets for the show are $25 each and can be purchased online at Click Here. There are also season tickets available for purchase. For more information on Conundrum Theatre Company and its upcoming productions, visit conundrumtheatreco.com or follow @conundrumtheatreco on social media.

Conundrum Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Burbank, is dedicated to providing opportunities for experienced actors to create and produce high-quality theatrical productions, while fostering a collaborative and diverse community of writers and actors.