Conundrum Theatre Company Presents QUARANTINE BREAKUP: The Virtual Mini Musical

All three chapters will be released together on Saturday, December 12 at 5PM PT.

Dec. 6, 2020  

Conundrum Theatre Company is releasing Quarantine Breakup, an original, mini musical about a couple that breaks up over quarantine. Dan (Daniel Segura) and Emily (Hannah Efsits) find themselves at a crossroads when they get stuck together in the Stay At Home order right after Emily breaks up with Dan via email.

The short musical is designed specifically to be performed virtually, with music by Lisa Sedares and lyrics by Jackie Brenneman. It's short and sweet, capturing the attention of virtual audiences on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

All three chapters will be released together on Saturday, December 12 at 5PM PT. Tune in and find out if Dan and Emily stay together or break up for good!



