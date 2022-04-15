Conundrum Theatre Co. Presents WINE & CHEESY CABARET

Come celebrate the cheesiness of love with Conundrum Theatre Company! Duets will be performed live at Vintage Wine Bar in Studio City and the cast can't wait to share the love.

Performers include Jordan Kaiser, Bryan Snodgrass, Madelyn Heyman, Gio Ayala-Martinez, Ryver Townsend, Mike Bowers, and Kate Clarke with Jonny Perl at the piano, directed by Mike Bowers. Great wine and amazing food will be available for purchase to complete the experience as you are serenaded by this talented cast!

Join Conundrum at Vintage on April 22 at 7PM and 9PM for an evening of wine, cheese, and love songs like you've never heard them before. Tickets are $15 and available for purchase at www.conundrumtheatreco.com.

Conundrum Theatre Company's mission is to generate opportunities for experienced actors with traditional day jobs to create, produce, and perform in innovative, high-quality theatrical productions in Los Angeles County while building a collaborative, diverse community of writers and actors.