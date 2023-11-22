Contemporary Chamber Ensemble Alarm Will Sound Comes to CAP UCLA Next Month

Click Here is pleased to welcome contemporary chamber orchestra Alarm Will Sound on Saturday, December 2 at 8 pm at The Nimoy. The group is joined by special guests artists Nathalie Joachim (vocals / flute / electronics) and Alyssa Pyper (vocals / violin). Tickets are available now at Click Here, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Described as “one of the most vital and original ensembles on the American music scene” (The New York Times), Alarm Will Sound is a 20-member band committed to innovative performances and recordings of today's music. The ensemble has established a reputation for performing demanding music with energetic virtuosity. With classical skill and unlimited curiosity, Alarm Will Sound takes on music from a wide variety of styles and their diverse repertoire ranges from the arch-modernist to the pop-influenced. Since its inception, Alarm Will Sound has been associated with composers at the forefront of contemporary music. The group itself includes many composer-performers, which allows for an unusual degree of insight into the creation and performance of new work.

The ensemble's program at The Nimoy includes a performance of multi-instrumentalist Eartheater's When Fire is Allowed to Finish. The ensemble will be joined on stage by guest artists including Haitian-American artist, performer, composer and flutist Nathalie Joachim who uses the vibrant tapestry of her voice and electro-acoustic elements to explore her family's history and violinist Alyssa Pyper, whose debut album, Salt Crust (2021) is a genre-bending dive into the trauma of being Mormon and gay, grappling for footing while stepping into adulthood.

Alarm Will Sound frequently collaborates with artists who work beyond the bounds of classical music. They have collaborated with electronica artists Jeff Mills, Jlin, King Britt, and Rashad Becker; jazz composer-performers Medeski, Martin and Wood, and Dave Douglas; multimedia artists Mira Calix, Bakudi Scream, and Damon Davis; soundtrack composers Brian Reitzell and JG Thirlwell; producer Valgeir Sigurðsson, and others. They are the resident ensemble at the Mizzou International Composers Festival at the University of Missouri in Columbia, which features eight world premieres by early-career composers and they have served as artists-in-residence at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Alarm Will Sound may be heard on eighteen recordings, including For George Lewis | Autoshchediasms, their most recent release featuring music of Tyshawn Sorey, and the premiere recording of Steve Reich's Radio Rewrite. Acoustica, their genre-bending, critically-acclaimed album, features live-performance arrangements of music by electronica guru Aphex Twin.

The CAP UCLA 2023 winter programs continue in The Nimoy on December 16 with UnCabaret and December 17 with Dan Tepfer.

