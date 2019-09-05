Complexions Contemporary Ballet Comes To The Carpenter Center

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center, located on the campus of California State University, Long Beach, presents the Southern California premiere of Complexions Contemporary Ballet's "WOKE" on Oct. 5. The evening also includes Complexions' 2016 tribute to David Bowie, "STARDUST." Tickets are on sale now.

Choreographed by Complexions' co-founder Dwight Rhoden, "WOKE" is a visceral reaction to the news of the day. The ballet takes the barrage of headlines and communicates them in Complexions' unique vernacular: a diverse troupe of hyper-athletic dancers incorporating a rich pedigree of dance styles. Though the word "woke" does not usually conjure images of ballet, Complexions repertoire has often traversed boundaries, incorporating classical and hip-hop influences. The topical subject matter in "WOKE" is addressed through Rhoden's vulnerable choreography and a remix of rap, hip-hop and R&B-featuring songs by Kendrick Lamar, Logic, Drake, and Diplo.

Complexions last performed at the Carpenter Center in October 2016. "As important as it was then to showcase Complexions' ground-breaking virtuosity and inclusivity, the SoCal premiere of WOKE illustrates why it's just as important now to host one of the most forward-looking dance companies as they continue to interpret today's cultural climate," said the Carpenter Center's Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett.

"STARDUST," a tribute to David Bowie, occupies the other half of the evening of dance at the Carpenter Center. With lighting Rhoden calls "architectural," glam-rock costumes by Christine Darch, and makeup inspired by Bowie's gender-bending, androgynous personas, "STARDUST" carries the impact of a rock opera. To pay tribute to David Bowie, Complexions members inhabit the late rock icon's multi-faceted identity in songs played from Bowie's albums, including "Rock and Roll Suicide," "Changes," and "Space Oddity," and in Peter Gabriel's soulful rendition of "Heroes."

The New York Times Critics' Choice Award-winning Complexions Contemporary Ballet can be seen at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach on Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55. For more information, visit carpenterarts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at (562) 985-7000. The 2019-2020 Season at the Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center is made possible, in part, by season media partner KPCC 89.3-FM.





