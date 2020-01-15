Come Meet Shirley Valentine At Ojai Art Center Theater

Do you know Shirley Valentine? Sure you do. She's the woman next door, the woman you see at the farmers market or the dog park, but often more than meets the eye bubbles beneath the surface. Let the Ojai Art Center Theater introduce you to playwright Willy Russell's inspirational character on stage January 24 through February 16.

Anna Kotula plays Shirley, who finds herself in a sad slump of middle-age, until she summons the courage to accept an invitation to join a friend in Greece. On the sandy shores of a Greek island Shirley becomes reborn as the lively vibrant woman of her youth.

The sets for this Tony award-winning play needed the expert hand of a talented set designer. Bianca Rice loves creating the illusions of reality in 3D on stage through set design, construction, and set dressing. When Bianca first "met" Shirley during rehearsals she discovered a kindred spirit.

"Like Shirley," Bianca said, "I have taken big leaps of faith several times in my life. Although I never went to Greece, it's fun to think about hopping a plane and flying off to find adventure. Kind of like saying 'yes' to designing and building this set."

Co-producer Richard Sven Shelgren complimented Bianca on her resourcefulness. "I feel inspired to work with such a talented team," Sven said, "especially on this hilariously transformative play."

Once he made Shirley's acquaintance by reading the play, Sven also felt deeply affected. "I love finding humor in everyday events, and Shirley's view of the world appeals to my heart and my love of laughter. She's changed my life already, and I now look for Shirley in everyone I meet."

Bianca Rice: A Multi-Talented Set Designer

Bianca Rice, an avid painter and multi-media artist, received her Bachelor's degree in Illustration from San Francisco's Academy of Art. In 2018 she returned to work behind the curtain after decades away from theater. She served as stage manager, property mistress, light and sound operator for productions of The Belle of Amherst at OACT, Namba, and the Rubicon. For David Ives's All in the Timing at the Ojai Underground Exchange, she took on the role of sound operator and worked on props. On Night Must Fall at OACT she helped operate lights and sound. This production of Shirley Valentine marks Bianca's debut as solo set designer.

Co-Producer Richard Sven Shelgren Offers Heart and Hollywood Expertise

Sven comes to OACT with decades of global experience as an Executive Producer for many top production and post production companies. His efforts earned honors at award shows including Cannes, Clios, the Emmy's, and MOMA.

With his A Single Woman feature film premiere in the US Congress, screening at the Smithsonian Institution and the United Nations, and winning the highest award from the National Women's Political Caucus, Sven shows his ability to produce original, inspired projects.

Sven's favorite experiences include managing his family's world-renowned prop rental business (HouseOfPropsInc.com) as well as honoring his grandfather's distinguished architectural career in upstate New York. He practices many forms of creative expression, including writing, drawing, painting, and father(and grandfather)hood.

Tickets: $25 general admission, $20 seniors and AC members, $10 for those under 25 (due to explicit language parental discretion advised) available at https://www.ojaiact.org





