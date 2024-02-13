Classical Nights Continue at The Soraya with the Debut of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Led by Nathalie Stutzmann

Nathalie Stutzmann broke the gender barrier at the very pinnacle of classical music when she became only the second woman in history to lead a major American orchestra, the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Now, in a program featuring Beethoven and Dvořák, Stutzmann — the orchestra’s Music Director, leads Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73, Emperor, known for being one of Beethoven’s most demanding works, featuring Van Cliburn gold medal award-winning pianist Haochen Zhang. The concert also features Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.

Proclaimed “probably the most important conductor of our time” by Die Süddeutsche Zeitung, Stutzmann made big news in the opera pit in 2023 with her spectacular debuts in Wagner’s Tannhäuser at the Bayreuth Festival.

The performance is on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm.