Classic Rock Legend Burton Cummings Performs At Pepperdine

Former lead singer of rock band the Guess Who and multi-plantinum performing artist Burton Cummings performs at Pepperdine University at 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $40 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Cummings is available at burtoncummings.com.

As a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Prairie Music Hall of Fame, multiple Juno Award winner, recipient of the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba, the Governor-General's Performance Arts Award, and several Broadcast Music Industry awards for over 1 million airplays of his songs, Cummings is one of the most celebrated rock artists in Canadian music history. Beyond his many awards, accolades and accomplishments, he can also boast both a community centre and a performing arts theatre named in his honor. Cummings also enjoys a world-wide stature shared by only a handful of other Canadian artists.

With Canada's original rock 'n' roll superstars the Guess Who, Cummings scored an unprecedented string of international hit albums and singles, including "These Eyes," "Laughing," "No Time," "American Woman," "Share the Land," "Hang on to Your Life," "Albert Flasher," "Sour Suite," "Orly," "Glamour Boy," "Star Baby," "Clap for the Wolfman," and "Dancin' Fool," all written or co-written by Cummings. By 1970 the Guess Who had sold more records than the entire Canadian music industry combined to that point and their achievements remain unparalleled. The group notched up a long list of firsts including the first Canadian group to reach #1 on the Billboard charts (holding that spot for three weeks) and the first to earn a platinum album for sales of over 1 million copies in the United States. Rolling Stone magazine hailed the Guess Who as "one of rock's most consistently fascinating maverick bands, with a succession of meritorious songs that has few equals among contemporary North American groups." Dick Clark described the group as rock innovators and ambassadors of Canadian music. Staples of classic rock and oldies radio today as well as in feature films including American Beauty, Almost Famous, Cable Guy, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Jackie Brown, the Guess Who's vast catalog of songs remains enduring.

Striking out on his own in 1976, Burton continued his winning streak with a gold record for his debut solo single "Stand Tall," produced by legendary hit-maker Richard Perry who numbered among his clients Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon, and Ringo Starr. The choice of producer was evidence of Cummings' star power in the music industry. He followed that with more than a dozen hit albums and singles, including "I'm Scared," "My Own Way to Rock," "I Will Play a Rhapsody," "Timeless Love," "Break it to Them Gently," "Dream of a Child," "Fine State of Affairs," "Love Dreams," and "You Saved My Soul." Sold out tours across Canada and the United States solidified Cumming's stature as a top attraction. He starred in several top-rated television specials and earned five Juno Awards between 1977 and 1980 for Best Male Vocalist and Best Album, serving as host of the gala annual event a record four times. His 1978 album Dream of a Child became the first quadruple platinum-selling album by a Canadian artist.

Through the '80s and '90s Cummings continued to tour, including joining Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's All Starr Band. A starring role in the feature film Melanie alongside Miami Vice star Don Johnson in 1980 earned Cummings a Genie Award for Best Original Song along with praise for his acting ability. He also launched his acclaimed Up Close and Alone solo concert series featuring the singer alone onstage recounting the stories behind his best-known songs and sharing personal moments from his career. A live album of the same name followed.

The success of Lenny Kravitz' cover of "American Woman" from the hit feature film Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me brought renewed attention to the original Guess Who. The group reunited in 1999 for the closing ceremonies of the Pan-American Games (with a television audience numbering in the tens of millions) and mounted several high-profile North American tours. Cummings later teamed with Guess Who alumnus Randy Bachman as Bachman-Cummings for further touring and recording success. "The Bachman Cummings Songbook," released in 2006, became another platinum seller, followed the next year by Jukebox.

His 2008 solo album, the critically-acclaimed Above the Ground, was his first to feature all original songs by Cummings. Fans and critics glowed with superlatives citing the album as his best work in decades. Despite his many years in the music business, Cummings still possessed the muse and the uncanny ability to craft magic in the recording studio.

In 2012, Cummings released his first ever live solo album Massey Hall, which was recorded at the famed Massey Hall in Toronto, Canada. Massey Hall features some of Cumming's largest hits from the Guess Who and solo career which span five decades.

Never content to rest on his extraordinary accomplishments, Cummings continues to write, record and perform.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You