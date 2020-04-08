City Lights Theatre Streams Production of CODED For Free

City Lights Theatre's production of Coded had to close before it opened. Kirsten Brandt's innovative new play about women game designers managed a couple of small preview performances before the virus crisis darkened the theater.

Fortunately, the company was able to record one of the previews, which is now available to watch online!

There's no charge to watch Coded: The Virtual Experience; simply buy a "free" ticket to the event, and you'll receive a link to the video. However, the company hopes that anyone who is willing and able can make a donation to the theatre.

Get your ticket here!

Synopsis:

Jerrie was on her way to being a leader in the gaming industry, until a competitor armed with a legion of internet trolls launched an all-out assault on her, and she was forced into hiding. Now, she's back with a hand-picked team and a plan to revolutionize virtual-reality gaming. If she can keep the trolls at bay and control over her staff, she might be able to dismantle the industry's boys' club. But when the virtual world begins to invade the real one, things get more surreal than she could have imagined.

Cast:

Stephanie Whigham (Jerrie)

Anne Younan (Chris / Minerva)

Chioma Agu (Ronnie / Megan)

Ari Lagomarsino (Izzy)

Alycia Adame (Ashley)





