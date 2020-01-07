Cirque Eloize Hotel Brings Its 25th Anniversary Show To The Soraya For Two Performances Only

As part of The Soraya's Family Fun series, The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts presents Hotel - the fifteenth show by the acclaimed Canadian troupe Cirque Eloize, now celebrating its 25th anniversary - for two performances only, January 25 and 26, 2020. Like Saloon presented last year at The Soraya, audiences will once again be amazed by and delight in powerful acrobatic feats in a light comic show, this time with a classic hotel setting.



Tickets for Cirque Eloize, Hotel start at $36 and are currently on sale at The Soraya, (818) 677-3000 and at TheSoraya.org.



Enter the lobby doors and discover the grand universe of Cirque Eloize's new creation, a dazzling show inspired by the world's greatest hotels. The glamour and flash of a golden era come to life in this family-friendly spectacle, with their signature acrobatics, juggling, and daring aerial feats, all accompanied by the company's own musicians. Hotel is a stopover where lives intersect, just long enough for tales and memories to be forged.



Hotel is the story of a place... but it's mostly a place full of stories. That address where we gather with strangers for but a fleeting moment. From the demanding Maître d'Hôtel to the maid Soubrette, all the way to the heroic handyman and his inseparable dog, Carpette, the Hotel staff is a privileged witness of the flow of lives with peculiar profiles. That Deserted Bride from the top floor, that whacky tourist, that businessman in a hurry, these improbable Twins, these two solitudes that meet.



Hotel is a joyous stopover where existences intercross, clash, juxtapose long enough to leave anecdotes and souvenirs. Through acrobatics, drama, dance, live music and the comedy that connects it all, you will be guided to this intimate refuge. Traversing the decors of the 1920s then those of the futuristic 2040s, with occasional stops in the 1970s, the hotel's lobby hosts the most astonishing stories.

Bolstered by the success of Saloon, created in 2016 and performed at The Soraya last season, Cirque Eloize assembles numerous team members of its last creation. The staging is driven by Emmanuel Guillaume, whose sensitivity, poetry and comedy imprintend work fits marvelously well with Cirque Eloize' creative approach.



The score, signed by the well-known musical director Eloi Painchaud (Saloon, Louis Cyr, La guerre des tuques 3D), will be inspired by the grand hotels' elegance and will carry the tale. The show's compositions will, notably, be performed by the incredible Sabrina Halde, member and cofounder of the Groenland group, whom will incarnate one of the on-stage characters.



The Morning Call said, "A well deserved standing ovation ... Cirque Eloize provides an amazing night at the Hotel." Journal de Montréal said, "A perfect evening for which the magic, the performance and the emotion all got married for the better." La Presse said, "The figures were perfectly executed, the technics mastered, the choreographies meticulously memorized, there's nothing else to say, these circus artists are keen, agile and sometimes even audacious!"



Jeannot Painchaud, President and Creative Director of Cirque Eloize said, "During the last 25 years, the entire world has been our place of creation, of experience and emotion and hotels where we stayed were our second home. This is what inspired us for creating our new show, Hotel, 25 years after the creation of Cirque Eloize."



A driving force in the circus art reinvention movement, Cirque Eloize has been creating award-winning entertainment content for 25 years and ranks among the world's leading contemporary circuses. Cirque Eloize has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has seduced both New York's Broadway and London's West End. Its productions are crafted for a wide range of audiences and have been embraced by over fifty cultures.



Cirque Eloize's productions have proudly boasted more than 5,500 performances in over 550 cities and have been seen by over 3.5 million spectators. Cirkopolis and Saloon are the two international touring shows under the Cirque Eloize banner and Hotel, the newest creation, launched in August 2018. In addition, Nezha will be presented last summer at the Cité de l'énergie in Shawinigan. Cirque Eloize has also participated in the most prestigious festivals. In addition to its touring shows, more than 1,600 Cirque Eloize-designed events have taken place worldwide.





