Cirque Du Soleil Spectacular KOOZA Is Coming To Orange County This Summer

Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8M spectators with over 4K performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

The thrilling, internationally-acclaimed Cirque du Soleil production KOOZA is coming to Orange County. From June 8 through July 21, audiences are invited under the Big Top in Laguna Hills (at the former Laguna Hills Mall) to be swept away by the sheer magic, daredevil performances, and mischievous clowns of KOOZA.

The show delivers a signature Cirque du Soleil experience in its most exciting form with high-flying acrobatics, whimsical characters, lavish costuming, colorful sets, hilarious clowning, and a powerful live score. Acclaimed the world over since its opening in 2007, KOOZA has mesmerized close to 8M spectators with over 4K performances in 65 cities across 22 countries.

Undeniably the most daring Cirque du Soleil touring production, KOOZA takes audiences on a thrilling emotional ride with its nail-biting, mind-boggling acrobatics. Inspired by traditional circus arts from around the globe, the show's performances display remarkable showmanship, exceptional execution and incredible agility - notably in the High Wire, Teeterboard and Wheel of Death acts.

A breathtaking return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil, KOOZA pays tribute to traditional circus in all its splendor with audacious acrobatic prowess and bold slapstick comedy. Filled with chills, thrills, laughter and wonder, KOOZA unfolds a non-stop, adrenaline-packed series of edge-of-your-seat surprises. Under the watch of a mysterious trickster with electrifying powers, KOOZA follows the self-discovery adventures of the Innocent who is magically transported to an exotic yet zany kingdom.

Tickets for Laguna Hills performances of KOOZA are available online exclusively to Cirque Club members starting today. For free subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. General on-sale to start on February 5 at cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.




