Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2021/2022 Evolving Playwrights Group

Circle X Theatre Company invites Los Angeles-based playwrights to apply to our 2021-2022 Evolving Playwrights Group (EPG). The Evolving Playwrights Group is a group for groundbreaking and provocative voices in the theatre to dedicate their time, energy, and attention to developing ambitious, brand new plays-the plays that have felt "impossible" to write. Last year's group was comprised of emerging as well as established writers; the 2021-2022 season will focus solely on established playwrights.

Playwrights will participate in a bi-weekly writers group led by Circle X Theatre Company's literary team to workshop the pages of their "impossible" play and learn from established visiting playwrights about craft, industry, and the writing practice. In addition to the feedback of their fellow writers, Members will receive feedback from fellow writers and dramaturgical support through a mentor/peer pairing. The program culminates in a public reading.



The group will meet from October 2021 through May 2022, with most meetings over Zoom (3-4 in-person meetings are tentatively scheduled). Readings of each play will take place in early summer of 2022.

In the interest of safety for all participants and staff, any playwright offered a spot in the 2021-2022 Evolving Playwrights Group must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before accepting a spot in the program. A remote option may be explored for those who are exempt from COVID-19 vaccinations due to medical reasons or sincerely held religious beliefs.



Playwrights of all ethnicities, orientations gender identities and expressions, abilities, religions, and ages are strongly encouraged to apply. Submissions should be sent to le@circlextheatre.org by September 22, 2021. For more information about the program and submission the process, visit https://www.circlextheatre.org/evolving



The Circle X Theatre Company Evolving Playwrights Group was founded by Lisa Sanaye Dring and Jim Leonard in 2020. Nicole Le and Jen Kays will oversee this year's program.