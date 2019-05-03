Chico's Angels Return To Colony Theatre With FLY CHICA FLY

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced the return of Chico's Angels in their newest adventure, written by Oscar Quintero & Kurt Koehler. Fly Chica Fly is a live comedy production that parodies the 1976 1981 television series Charlie's Angels. Three of LA's favorite drag queens star in the title roles Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas). In this never before seen episode, young hopeful stewardesses are disappearing, and it's up to Chico's Angels to fly the not-so-friendly skies. Can the Angels solve the case? Fasten your seat belts, turbulence was never this spicy!



The LA Weekly has called the antics of Chico's Angels, riotous comedy. And TMZ said, "These shows have become a cult favorite!



The running schedule is Thursday 8/1 and Friday 8/2 at 8pm, Saturday 8/3 at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday 8/4 at 3pm. Tickets are $40 and $45 and may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





