Chico's Angels Return To Colony Theatre With FLY CHICA FLY

May. 3, 2019  

Chico's Angels Return To Colony Theatre With FLY CHICA FLY

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced the return of Chico's Angels in their newest adventure, written by Oscar Quintero & Kurt Koehler. Fly Chica Fly is a live comedy production that parodies the 1976 1981 television series Charlie's Angels. Three of LA's favorite drag queens star in the title roles Kay Sedia (Oscar Quintero), Chita Parol (Ray Garcia), and Frieda Laye (Danny Casillas). In this never before seen episode, young hopeful stewardesses are disappearing, and it's up to Chico's Angels to fly the not-so-friendly skies. Can the Angels solve the case? Fasten your seat belts, turbulence was never this spicy!

The LA Weekly has called the antics of Chico's Angels, riotous comedy. And TMZ said, "These shows have become a cult favorite!

The running schedule is Thursday 8/1 and Friday 8/2 at 8pm, Saturday 8/3 at 3pm and 8pm, and Sunday 8/4 at 3pm. Tickets are $40 and $45 and may be purchased online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.



Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • LOOSE UNDERWEAR Comes to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
  • Chico's Angels Return To Colony Theatre With FLY CHICA FLY
  • Inaugural Rogue Lab Reading Series Showcases Seven New Plays by LA Playwrights
  • THE BULLY PROBLEM Comes To Hollywood Fringe!
  • SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEA Announces Stunning 22nd Season
  • Wallis Annenberg Center For The Performing Arts Announces 2019/20 Season

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup