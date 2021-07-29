Chef Jocelyn Ramirez of Todo Verde to Provide Culinary Program at The Ford

The Ford, the 1,200-seat Los Angeles amphitheater nestled into the Hollywood Hills, announces a new culinary program designed by celebrated chef and community activist Jocelyn Ramirez of Todo Verde.

Beginning July 30, 2021, attendees of The Ford's performing arts programs can order food and beverages at Todo Verde at the Terrace or the Grab & Go Market with Ramirez' flavor-rich and healthy plant-based menu of dishes and drinks. Jocelyn Ramirez founded Todo Verde in 2015 with a mission to create delicious and healthy foods inspired by her Mexican and South American roots for her Eastside Mexican community.

As one of the most popular vendors at Smorgasburg LA, Ramirez continues to learn about the health benefits of nutrient-dense food and healthy ecosystems and shares her knowledge of healthy living through workshops, dialogues and food demonstrations throughout the community.

Ramirez is thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce her menu at The Ford, stating, "This is such a moment for chefs of color in Los Angeles, and I'm honored to be a part of The Ford's season as the first plant-based food concessionaire to take over a major music venue in the city of Los Angeles. Just six years ago, Todo Verde was founded and has become a staple across LA's farmers' markets and Smorgasburg LA. Now we are happy to call The Ford home, serving up some of our signatures like tacos de carnitas, ceviche, mulitas de chorizo and more."

In addition to three types of tacos - Mushroom y Mole, Jackfruit Carnitas con Pipian Verde and Chorizo-Spiced-Seared Mushroom, - Todo Verde offers several dishes to share: Ceviche de Palmitas with hearts of palm in citrus and olive oil served with avocado, tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, cucumber, black sesame & tortilla chips; Como La Flor of quinoa, cilantro micro greens, tomato, cucumber & orange, served with citrus-dressed mixed greens; Mulita of house-made cashew cheese melted between blue corn tortillas with house-made plant-based "chorizo," cashew crema & pickled red onion; Nachos with house-made plant-based nacho cheese over tortilla chips with choice of plant-based "chorizo" or jackfruit, cashew crema & pico de gallo; and Poblano Mac y Cheese with fire-roasted poblano cashew queso and wheat semolina macaroni.

Desserts include Cacao Pudding, a cacao-and avocado-based pudding spiced with cinnamon, vanilla, maple syrup with strawberry reduction, dehydrated strawberries & pistachio crumble; and Plant-Based Cheesecake of creamy cashew-based lemon cheesecake with toasted almond cashew crust, cacao ganache & lemon zest.

To complement these menus are Todo Verde's refreshing agua frescas, Strawberry Rose and Black Rice Horchata, which are available in both non-alcoholic and spiked versions using craft spirits. Guests may select craft beers from SouthNorte Beer Co. (San Diego) and Baja Brewing (Tijuana) and natural wines from small producers Sassara and Las Jaras wineries.

The Grab & Go Market features some of Todo Verde's favorite food businesses that embody the cultural flavors that define Los Angeles. Carnivores, pescatarians and vegetarians can choose from Ramirez's curated collection: George's Boyle Heights Bean & Cheese Burrito or Ground Beef Burrito; Seoul Sausage Korean Fried Chicken; Bridgetown Roti Garlic Trini Eggplant & Scallion or Green Curry Shrimp & Potato; Toss It up Caesar Salad or a Southwestern Chicken Salad; Maison Matho French Ham & Butter Sandwich; Mama Musubi Curry Chicken Musubi or Yuzu Salmon Musubu; and Plantae Sushi Miso Avocado Roll or Spicy "Tuna" Roll. Ramirez includes a vegan and traditional Cheese Box served with accompaniments, and for dessert, Madame Shugah cookies; Omiso cookies; Bijoux Macarons; Coolhaus dairy-free ice-cream sandwiches; and Buttery Co kettle and cheddar corn. The Grab & Go Market offers an expansive selection of local craft beers and natural wines by the glass and bottle.

To browse the complete Todo Verde at the Terrace Café menu or to order online on show days (90 minute window) click HERE. To view the complete Grab & Go Market offerings, click HERE. To learn more about dining and picnicking at The Ford, click HERE.