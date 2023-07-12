Chance Theater Sets LGBTQIA+ Community Night For RENT

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced a special LGBTQIA+ Community Night for the revolutionary Pulitzer and Tony Award winning musical “RENT,” directed by Matthew McCray.

Presented in association with Gay For Good, The LGBTQ Center OC, PFLAG Newport Beach, and Shanti Orange County, the event starts at 7:00 PM on Friday, August 4th at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. The event will start with mingling and getting to know the community groups and patrons in the Chance lobby over light bites and Happy Hour drinks. After a performance of “Rent” there will be a hosted discussion with the artists and community partners. The evening will wrap up with a second round of bites and drinks. where audiences can further mingle with the artists and LGBTQIA+ organizations. The purpose of the event is to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community, embracing acceptance, and the transformative power of "Rent." We are looking forward to providing and participating in an evening filled with love, resilience, and the triumph of the human spirit.

EVENT SCHEDULE

7:00 p.m. - Mingling in the Chance lobby over light bites and Happy Hour drinks. Be sure to meet our Community Partners.

8:00 p.m. - “Rent” begins! We can't wait for you to see this performance!

10:30 p.m. - Participate in a post-show conversation with the Cast and our Community Partners.

10:50 p.m. - Don't leave just yet! We have a second round of bites and drinks.

11:30 p.m. - Last call! The event comes to an end.

For more details about the event and to purchase tickets, visit ChanceTheater.com/lgbtqia+

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

Gay For Good mobilizes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and ally volunteers to promote diversity, foster inclusion and strengthen ties to the broader OC/Long Beach community. We facilitate welcoming, inclusive service projects in support of a wide range of causes throughout OC/Long Beach and surrounding areas, and we look forward to meeting you. More info: https://gayforgood.org/oclb/

LGBTQ Center Orange County’s mission is to advocate on behalf of the Orange County Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender and Queer/Questioning communities and provide services that ensure its well-being and positive identity. At the LGBTQ Center OC, all members and allies of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender community of Orange County join together in a network of support and unity. Our life-affirming programs focus on empowerment, and our advocacy efforts focus on speaking out against hate and discrimination. We exist so that every segment of the LGBTQ population of Orange County has the resources needed to thrive in their own lives and communities. More info: https://www.lgbtqcenteroc.org/

PFLAG Newport Beach’s mission is to build on a foundation of loving families united with LGBTQ+ people and allies who support one another, and to educate ourselves and our communities to speak up as advocates until all hearts and minds respect, value and affirm LGBTQ+ people. PFLAG envisions a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed inclusive of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. More info: https://pflagnewportbeach.org/pflag-newport-beach

Shanti Orange County offers services for people living with chronic disease, including HIV/AIDS. Services include Mental Health therapy (individual, couples, or group), Case Management and connection to community resources such as transportation, housing, financial aid, and connection to medical and pharmacy resources. We offer extensive educational seminars specializing in a variety of topics related to living with chronic disease including HIV/AIDS. More info: https://www.shantioc.org/

ABOUT THE SHOW

Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” is a pop cultural phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. Based loosely on Puccini’s “La Boheme,” the musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. This is theater at its best – exuberant, passionate, and joyous.

