Chance Theater Cancels LITTLE WOMEN And Expands Online Programming

In response to the shutdown, the Chance has expanded its programming into a virtual format.

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, is sad to announce that the upcoming production of Little Women - The Broadway Musical has been officially canceled.

According to Founding Artist and Managing Director, Casey Long, "We delayed making this decision for as long as we could -- hoping against the odds that something might change to make the performances possible -- but it has never been a question for the staff of whether or not the health and well-being of our patrons, artists, and volunteers would be the top priority. After consulting the guidelines from CDC and the state government in regards to COVID-19, we have concluded that it is in our community's best interest to cancel this production and keep our doors closed for the time being."

This marks the sixth full production to be canceled by the Chance since the COVID-19 shutdown began on March 13th. In addition to these shows, the Chance also canceled their community fundraiser, four readings and workshops that were part of its OTR New Works Series, and numerous community events.

However, the Chance has expanded its efforts to remain engaged with the community during the shutdown. Live engagement events include Chance Cyber Chats and Broadway Chance Style, which allow for direct conversations between Chance artists and patrons. Also, multiple online series have started, including "Some Good News O.C." (highlighting positivity in our community), "Chance Encounters" (which interviews past artists), and "Stage FAQs" (which answers frequently asked questions about the Chance and theater in general in short-form comedic videos).

Chance Theater's flagship education and outreach program, Speak Up has already moved two of its series -- Teens Speak Up and Spectrum Speak Up -- to a virtual format, and has just opened up its third series -- Veterans Speak Up -- for enrollment. It was a priority for the Chance to ensure these programs still happened, even without the benefit of meeting in-person. During this time of crisis, personal connection is more important than ever.

Due to the high loss of revenue from the canceled productions, fundraiser, and other events, Chance Theater has increased the fundraising goal for its "Make Them Hear You" fundraising campaign to $340,000. The funds that are raised will help to maintain the facilities at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center until it can be safely reopened in accordance with CDC health guidelines. The success of this campaign will also help ensure that the Chance can make facility upgrades and retain its staff, both of which are imperative to immediately resuming live theater once the shutdown has ended.

To ensure the success of the "Make Them Hear You" campaign, generous friends of the Chance have stepped forward to match every dollar donated until the goal is met. The Chance wants to effusively thank Bette & Wylie Aitken, Susan Bowman & Freddie Greenfield, Sophie & Larry Cripe, Guy W. Marr, Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller, Laurie Smits Staude, and Linda & Tod White.

For more details about - or to make a donation to - Chance Theater's "Make Them Hear You" Campaign, visit www.ChanceTheater.com/hearme.

For any additional information, please contact Casey Long at 714-900-3284 or casey@chancetheater.com.

