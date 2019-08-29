Chamber Music Society Of Detroit Kicks Off 76th Season With Miro Quartet

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit opens its 2019-2020 76th season with the Miró Quartet and clarinetist Anthony McGill at 8:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019. The concert takes place at Seligman Performing Arts Center, located at 22305 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills. In addition to featuring Mozart's masterful Clarinet Quintet, the program includes Glière's Andantino from his String Quartet No. 1 in A major, as well as the Midwest premiere of "Home," a new work by American composer Kevin Puts co-commissioned by the Chamber Music Society of Detroit.

Tickets for this concert are priced at $33 - $66 for adults, $13 - $26 for students and $21 - $61 for seniors, and are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org. Series subscriptions are still available by phone or online.

One of America's most celebrated and passionate string quartets, the Miró Quartet is consistently praised for its deeply musical interpretations, exciting performances and thoughtful programming. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this season, the Miró won first prize winner at both the Banff and Naumburg Competitions, and in 2005 became the first ensemble ever to be awarded a coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant. Among its many recent career high points was a highly anticipated and sold out return to Carnegie Hall to perform Beethoven's complete Opus 59 Quartets.

Clarinetist Anthony McGill is one of classical music's most recognizable and brilliantly multifaceted figures. He is the New York Philharmonic's first African-American principal player. McGill was honored to take part in the inauguration of President Obama, premiering a piece by John Williams alongside Itzhak Perlman and Yo-Yo Ma. He appears regularly as a soloist with top orchestras and chamber ensembles around North America and has collaborated with Emanuel Ax, Inon Barnatan, Yefim Bronfman, Gil Shaham, Midori, Mitsuko Uchida, and Lang Lang. McGill previously served as the principal clarinet of the Metropolitan Opera.

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit is widely regarded as a national leader among chamber music presenters, and a coveted performance destination for the finest chamber music ensembles in the world. The CMSD will present 26 concerts during the 2019-2020 season in six venues across the Detroit metropolitan area, including Seligman Performing Arts Center and Northbrook Presbyterian Church (Beverly Hills), the Patriot Theater at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial (Grosse Pointe), the Village Theater at Cherry Hill (Canton), Varner Recital Hall at Oakland University (Rochester Hills) and Schaver Music Recital Hall (Midtown Detroit). Season highlights include a multi-concert celebration of Beethoven's 250th anniversary and appearances by such major artists and ensembles as the Juilliard, Miro, Harlem and Danish String Quartets, pianists Yefim Bronfman and Inon Barnatan, cellists Alisa Weilerstein and Peter Wiley, clarinetists David Shifrin, Paquito D'Rivera and Anthony McGill and more. For more information, visit www.CMSDetroit.org





