Center Theatre Group to Host Free Library Play Reading Series

Center Theatre Group will continue its free library play reading series with the readings of six plays on select dates from July to December. The plays will be presented at Benjamin Franklin Library on Tuesdays, Malabar Library on Wednesdays and Robert Louis Stevenson Library on Thursdays. All readings will begin at 6 p.m.

Commissioned by Childsplay Theatre, "Chato's Kitchen" is written by Gary Soto and adapted and directed by Mark Valdez. It will be performed in English on Tuesday, July 16, Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18.

Presented by Teatro del Barrio, "La Visión de los Vencidos" is written by Miguel Leon-Portilla and adapted and directed by Sergio Serdio. It will be performed in Spanish on Tuesday, August 13, Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15.

"The Rodriguezes: A Mariachi Story" is written by Rosalie Rodriguez with music by Los Rodriguez. It will be performed in English and Spanish on Tuesday, September 17, Wednesday, September 18 and Thursday, September 19.

Presented by Off The Tracks Theatre Company, "Cosas Pequeñas y Extraordinarias" is written by Daniela Arroia and Michaela Gramajo and is directed by Juan Parada. It will be performed in Spanish on Tuesday, October 15, Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17.

"Ring of Red, A Barrio Story" is written by Tomás Summers Sandoval and directed by Rose Portillo. It will be performed in English on Tuesday, November 12, Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14.

Presented by Group de Teatro Sinergia, "La Navidad del Mojado" is written by Rubén Amavizca-Murúa and directed by Minerva García. It will be performed in Spanish on Tuesday, December 10, Wednesday, December 11 and Thursday, December 12.

The Benjamin Franklin Library is located at 2200 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033; the Malabar Library is at 2801 Wabash Ave., Los Angeles, 90033; and the Robert Louis Stevenson Library is at 803 Spence St., Los Angeles, 90023.

Photo by Hal Banfield





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You