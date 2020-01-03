Center Theatre Group Continues Free Library Play Reading Series In 2020

Center Theatre Group will continue its free library play reading series with the readings of six plays on select dates from January to June 2020. The plays will be presented at Benjamin Franklin Library on Tuesdays, Malabar Library on Wednesdays and Robert Louis Stevenson Library on Thursdays. All readings will begin at 6 p.m.

"Tortilla Flat" is written by John Steinbeck and adapted by Forrest Hartl. It will be performed in English on Tuesday, January 14, Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 16.

Presented by Off The Tracks Theatre Company, "Las Arañas Cumplen Años" is written by Camila Villegas and directed by Juan Parada. It will be performed in Spanish on Tuesday, February 11, Wednesday, February 12 and Thursday, February 13.

Presented by East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Storytellers Ensemble, "East Side Story" is written by the ELAC ensemble and directed by James Buglewicz. It will be performed in English on Tuesday, March 17, Wednesday, March 18 and Thursday, March 19. This reading marks Center Theatre Group's second collaboration with the ELAC Theatre Arts Department.

Presented by Will & Company, "Valor" is written and directed by Fran de Leon. It will be performed in English and Tagalog on Tuesday, April 14, Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16.

"Awake" is written and performed by Joe Hernandez-Kolski. It will be performed in English on Tuesday, May 12, Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14.

"Caminos: A Mother's Journey" is written by Teatro Liberado. It will be presented in English and Spanish on Tuesday, June 16, Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18.

The Benjamin Franklin Library is located at 2200 East 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033; the Malabar Library is at 2801 Wabash Ave., Los Angeles, 90033; and the Robert Louis Stevenson Library is at 803 Spence St., Los Angeles, 90023. New this year, all readings at Benjamin Franklin Library will include ASL interpretation from Interpret THAT.

"It's incredible to continue into the sixth year of our partnership with the libraries in Boyle Heights and with local theatre companies in order to offer community members free play readings that represent the diversity of this city with plays in English, Spanish, Tagalog and trilingual ASL interpretation," said Center Theatre Group Community Partnerships Director Jesus A. Reyes. "Additionally, this season of readings includes a second new play from our partnership with East Los Angeles College Theatre Arts Department, which was derived from interviews with Boyle Heights residents. There are so many stories to share and each library a stage for community members to enjoy."

For reservations to the reading, contact Jesus A. Reyes at jreyes@ctgla.org or call 213-972-8028. More information on Center Theatre Group's community programs can be found at www.CenterTheatreGroup.org/Community.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You