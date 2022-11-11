Center Theatre Group Announces Community Events To Celebrate CLYDE'S

While Los Angeles audiences have the opportunity to experience the West Coast premiere of "Clyde's," playing November 16 to December 18, 2022 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum, which is a co-production with Goodman Theatre in Chicago, Los Angeles' largest theatre company will host several events to celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft with several events happening in November and December.

The community events include (in date order):

Black-Owned Business Night - November 18, 2022

This preshow event - from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - will take place at The Music Center Annex, across the street from the Ahmanson Theatre. For $50, participants will be able to support and partake in libations from a few of Los Angeles' Black-owned businesses including Alta Adams, Gwen's Specialty Cakes, Lura's Kitchen, South LA Cafe, Sip & Sonder to name a few. To purchase tickets to this event visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/promo and use code BIZEVENT.

American Express Card Member Performance - 8 p.m., December 1, 2022

As American Express is the official card of Center Theatre Group, card members have access to exclusive offers including Card Member Performance opportunities. For "Clyde's," drink tickets will be given for this performance. For more information about American Express offerings, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org/Amex.

Stage Talks - 8 p.m., December 6, 2022; 8 p.m., December 13, 2022; 1 p.m., December 18

Center Theatre Group continually experiments with new ways to start conversations among theatregoers. One of its offerings are Stage Talks, which allow audience members to go behind the scenes with cast members and/or creators for Q&A sessions that give the audience a chance to discover more about the creative process.

ACCESS Performance - 2:30 p.m., December 10, 2022

Center Theatre Group's ACCESS program is committed to accessibility for all audiences. CTG offers a number of services to accommodate persons requiring mobility, vision, and hearing access. One Saturday matinee for every mainstage Center Theatre Group production is designated as an ACCESS performance. These performances are designed for patrons who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, and/or have low vision. ACCESS performances offer American Sign Language interpretation and Audio Description.

About "Clyde's"

An insightful new comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage ("Ruined" and "Sweat"), "Clyde's" serves up a story of societal struggles and sandwiches. Discarded by society and caught under the thumb of a tyrannical boss, the formerly incarcerated staff of Clyde's truck stop diner can't be deterred from dreaming of a better life and the pursuit of the perfect sandwich.

The cast includes Kevin Kenerly, Tamberla Perry, Reza Salazar, Nedra Snipes and Garrett Young. Perry plays the hot-tempered Clyde, whose eponymous truck stop café's kitchen staff of formerly incarcerated people - Kenerly as Montrellous, Salazar as Rafael, Snipes as Letitia and Young as Jason -all dream of creating the perfect sandwich.