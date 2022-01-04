Center For The Arts Presents Spring 2022 Shows

Celebrated jazz singer Stacey Kent, founder of the classic rock group the Byrds Roger McGuinn, and multi-instrumental cartoon comedy show the Queen's Cartoonists are just a few of the artists set to appear at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University during spring 2022.

Among the musicians and bands performing between January-April 2022 are iconic jazz ensemble the Four Freshmen; American indie band the Weepies and renowned vocalist Joan Osborne; Juno-nominated folk band Dala; female jazz group Bessie, Billie and Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz; brilliant tunesmith Marc Cohn; and the West Coast premiere of Stewart Copeland's first oratorio, Satan's Fall.

Described as "pure drum nirvana" (Fresno Bee), dynamic drum group TAIKOPROJECT kicks off the Dance and Spectacle performances, which includes musical movement duo Collision of Rhythm and modern American dance group Ailey II.

The Stars of Stage and Screen series includes multimedia Great Depression video/musical hybrid experience Jenny Scheinman in Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait and musical theatre jukebox performance On Broadway.

The Recital Series, featuring the talents of young classical musicians, features performances by cellist Gabriel Martins, pianist Tony Yun, and violinist Benjamin Baker.

"We're excited to continue our 2021-2022 season with more innovative, unique, entertaining, and diverse performances this spring," says Rebecca Carson, Managing Director of the Center for the Arts. "After a long break, it has been a pleasure to continue hosting live performances and interacting with our patrons in person. Now more than ever, we need the joy, wonder, and delight of the arts."

Season subscription packages are now on sale by purchasing tickets to four or more shows; subscribers receive a 10 percent discount on the best seats, exchanges without fees, and early access to 2022-2023 season tickets.

Tickets may be purchased by calling our Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/events.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 55,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/.