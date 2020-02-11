Celebration Theatre Will Present AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN

Celebration Theatre presents, as part of its Celebrating New Works reading series, AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN by Terry Guest and performing one night only on Tuesday, February 25th at 7:30pm at The West Hollywood City Chambers, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd in West Hollywood.

Courtney Berringers would like to welcome you to her wake. But make no mistake, this ain't your grandma's funeral. AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN is a one-act play about Blackness, Queerness and the Fine Art of Drag. From African Goddesses to Trina, At The Wake... uses storytelling, drama and drag to explore identity, illness and the narratives we construct for ourselves. Come party at the wake, sugar!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Terry Guest (Playwright) A Chicago-based playwright, Terry Guest is the 2019/2020 Emerging Playwright in Residence at The Story Theatre in Chicago. His play At The Wake of A Dead Drag Queen was the 2018 Out Front Theatre Spectrum Series grant winner. Up next from Terry: Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes. Follow along on Instagram: @terryexplainsitall

MICHAEL A. SHEPPERED (Director) Michael is the Artistic Director of Los Angeles' award- winning Celebration Theatre. Recent Directing credits include: The Boy From Oz (Ovation Award, LADCC Award, Best Director), Rotterdam (LADCC Award Best Production, Stage Raw award for Best Production and Best Director nom), West Adams, Laughter on the 23rd Floor (Director of the Year, Scenie Award, BWW nom, Best Director), The View Upstairs (BWW award, Best Director), Never Ever Land, Sucker Punch, Too Heavy for Your Pocket, The Next Fairy Tale, RENT. Acting roles include The Producers (Roger DeBris), Fences(Troy; Ovation, LADCC Nominations), BootyCandy (LADCC nom, Ovation, Stage Raw award), The Color Purple (Mister; Ovation award), Steel (Ovation Award), Master Harold and the Boys (NAACP Theatre Award nom), The Producers, Intimate Apparel (NAACP Theatre Award), Choir Boy (NAACP nom), and Shout Sister Shout. Broadway/Regional credits include: Cathy Rigby is Peter Pan, The Seafarer, Little Shop of Horrors, Caroline, or Change, Whipping Man. TV: "Why Women Kill," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Soul Man," "Hot in Cleveland," "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Monk," "Criminal Minds," "NCIS."

NATHAN FRIZZELL (Producer) Currently the Co-Associate Artistic Director of Celebration Theatre, Nathan has been the Executive Producer of Celebrating New Works since 2013. During that time, Celebration has helped to give voice to new works by over 40 LGBTQ and Allied artists. As a member of Celebration Theatre, Nathan has appeared onstage (Four, Beautiful Thing, Stupid Kids) and produced numerous mainstage productions including Booty Candy, Die Mommie Die!, and the Ovation Award-winning West Coast premieres of The Boy From Oz and Priscilla Queen Of The Desert. In 2017, Nathan- along with Jay Marcus and Tom Detrinis- developed the world premieres of two smash hits So Long, Boulder City and Tilda Swinton Answers An Ad on Craigslist which both sold out lengthy runs in Los Angeles before going Off-Broadway in New York. An actor and a writer, Nathan is proud to have been a Celebration Theatre company member since 2005. @nathanfrizzell http://www.nathanfrizzell.com

The cast of AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN will be announced soon!

PRICING

Admission is free... with donations gratefully accepted.

Celebrating New Works is produced by Celebration Theatre's Associate Artistic Director Nathan Frizzell. This reading is co-produced by David Tran. Celebration Theatre is headed by its Artistic Director Michael A. Shepperd, along with its Executive Director Christopher Maikish.





