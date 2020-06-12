Celebration Theatre Presents DRAG BRUNCH WITH LYLE C. MACKSTON

Celebration Theatre has announced its first-ever online theatre festival CELEBRATING PRIDE. The nation's oldest continuously-producing LGBTQ+ theatre will host a FULL SEVEN DAYS of online programming dedicated to remind the community to live out loud, to be proud of our past and to look forward to the future!

SATURDAY, JUNE 13th, 2020 - 11:00AM (PT)

DRAG BRUNCH WITH LYLE C. MACKSTON

Ovation Award-nominated actor and drag queen extraordinaire Lyle C. Mackston (Drag Queen Of The Year contestant and Celebration's Priscilla Queen of the Desert) hosts a drag brunch that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home! Grab some prosecco, some OJ and sit back as Lyle makes you feel like you're front row at your favorite live WeHo drag brunch! Join us for this final event of CELEBRATING PRIDE as musical numbers, special guests and a whole bunch of sass make for the perfect way to wind down the 2020 Pride season.

For more info visit: www.celebrationtheatre.org

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You