Celebration Theatre announced its first-ever online theatre festival CELEBRATING PRIDE. The nation's oldest continuously-producing LGBTQ+ theatre will host a FULL SEVEN DAYS of online programming dedicated to remind the community to live out loud, to be proud of our past and to look forward to the future!

Celebration Theatre invites everyone to check out their website (www.celebrationtheatre.org/pride) and to follow Celebration Theatre on social media (@celebrationthtr) for updates, announcements and to find links to all events.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th, 2020 - 7:00PM (PT)

CELEBRATION THEATRE PRESENTS CABARET: AN OPEN MIC NIGHT - The company of the multiple Ovation Award-winning Celebration Theatre hosts Cabaret: An Open Mic Night. An event designed to entertain you, serenade you, and make you laugh. Join us as we celebrate theatre, music and comedy- elements that have been a part of Pride since its inception.

Performers include Constance Jewell Lopez, Nathan Frizzell, Michelle Lane, Jaime Lopez, Parnell Damone Marcano, Alli Miller, Brittney S. Wheeler, TJ O'Brien, Gina Torrecilla, Nathan Mohebbi, Kit Meyering, David Tran and Miss Barbie-Q!

