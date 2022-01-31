Celebrate Valentine's Day With Disney+ Date Nite At The El Capitan Theatre

Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre presents 20th Century Studios' "The Princess Bride" February 11-12 and Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" February 13-14 as part of the theatre's Disney+ Date Nite.



A $50 Valentine's Dinner and a Movie package is also being offered, which includes a reserved ticket to "The Princess Bride" or "Beauty and the Beast" at 7:00pm with Ghirardelli chocolates and dinner at Miceli's Italian Restaurant in Hollywood. Dinner includes a choice of spaghetti with marinara, spaghetti with meatballs, Aunt Angie's original lasagna, eggplant parmigiana, or chicken fettuccini, plus garden salad or Caesar salad, Miceli's famous dinner rolls, 2 mini cannoli and hot or cold non-alcoholic beverages. Dinner can be enjoyed at 5:30pm prior to the movie or 9:15pm after the movie. Guests can call 1-800-Disney-6 to book.



Daily showtimes for "The Princess Bride" and "Beauty and the Beast" are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved and $15 for all ages and include a free 54oz popcorn.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/.