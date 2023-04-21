Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre

The trilogy screenings will take on Saturday April 29, with “Star Wars: A New Hope” beginning at 12pm, “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” beginning at 3:30pm.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day. All tickets for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" are on sale now.

The Opening Night Fan Event will start at 8:00pm on Friday, April 28. Tickets are $40 and include one assorted Funko Pop, Popcorn, Beverage, Credentail and Lanyard.

The trilogy screenings will take on Saturday April 29, with "Star Wars: A New Hope" beginning at 12pm, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" beginning at 3:30pm, and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" beginning 7:00pm. Each screening sold separately.

Daily showtimes for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" April 28, and April 30 - May 2 are 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2238325®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2FElCapitanTheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/safetyinformation/

023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi. Released in 1983, it was the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy, bringing to a close - at least for a time - the storyli2nes introduced and developed in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope and 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. Return of the Jedi is the film that first featured Jabba the Hutt, the lovable Ewoks, and one of the most poignant moments in the entire Star Wars saga - Vader's ultimate sacrifice to save his son... and the galaxy. Rated PG.

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.




Julia Morizawas Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asi Photo
Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
Writer/producer/actor Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will make its Los Angeles Premiere at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum. The film will be screened in the 'Lost and Found' animation program, depicting discarded dreams, forgotten memories, missing pieces and where it can be put back together again.
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month Photo
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month
Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown.
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June Photo
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June
Performances of Back Porch take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 2 through July 9 at The Victory Theatre Center.
Listen: Wonkybot Sends Dr Epic Back To The 80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drop Photo
Listen: Wonkybot Sends 'Dr Epic' Back To The '80s In Musically-Inspired Season 2 Finale; Drops Soundtrack EP
Wonkybot Studios has just dropped the highly anticipated season two finale of supervillain comedy series The Dr. Epicopolis & 1102 Show of Shows, alongside a soundtrack EP which includes the original song 'Supervillain' featured in the finale. Listen here!

More Hot Stories For You


TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12TAPE A New Play Opens At Thymele Arts In Hollywood, May 12
April 21, 2023

Tape, a play written by Stephen Belber. Directed by J.C. Gafford. Produced by Harry, Summer, Joe Clabby and Sarah Finn at Thymele Arts, 5481 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90029.
Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan TheatreCelebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre
April 21, 2023

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day. All tickets for “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” are on sale now.
Julia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film FestivalJulia Morizawa's Animated Short DRAGONFLY To Make Festival Premiere At 2023 Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival
April 21, 2023

Writer/producer/actor Julia Morizawa's compelling animated short film DRAGONFLY will make its Los Angeles Premiere at the 39th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival on Sunday, May 7th at 8PM, at the Japanese American National Museum. The film will be screened in the 'Lost and Found' animation program, depicting discarded dreams, forgotten memories, missing pieces and where it can be put back together again.
Little Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This MonthLittle Fish Theatre to Present Limited Runs Of Two Award- Winning Pieces This Month
April 21, 2023

Little Fish Theatre in downtown San Pedro will present two limited-run performances of Hollywood Fringe Award-winning pieces: Di Lady Di and Queen of Fishtown.
World Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in JuneWorld Premiere of BACK Porch to Open at Victory Theatre Center in June
April 21, 2023

Performances of Back Porch take place on Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 4 p.m. from June 2 through July 9 at The Victory Theatre Center.
share