Celebrate The 40th Anniversary Of 'Star Wars With RETURN OF THE JEDI At The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" with an opening night fan event and a Trilogy Day. All tickets for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" are on sale now.



The Opening Night Fan Event will start at 8:00pm on Friday, April 28. Tickets are $40 and include one assorted Funko Pop, Popcorn, Beverage, Credentail and Lanyard.



The trilogy screenings will take on Saturday April 29, with "Star Wars: A New Hope" beginning at 12pm, "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" beginning at 3:30pm, and "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" beginning 7:00pm. Each screening sold separately.



Daily showtimes for "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" April 28, and April 30 - May 2 are 10:00am, 1:20pm, 4:40pm and 8:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for guests of all ages.



023 marks the 40th anniversary of one of the most beloved chapters in the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi. Released in 1983, it was the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy, bringing to a close - at least for a time - the storyli2nes introduced and developed in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope and 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. Return of the Jedi is the film that first featured Jabba the Hutt, the lovable Ewoks, and one of the most poignant moments in the entire Star Wars saga - Vader's ultimate sacrifice to save his son... and the galaxy. Rated PG.



The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after it's restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.