Celebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
The event will take place on Sunday, May 14.
Every year on Mother's Day, "MOMentum Place" creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life - always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises.
For an extra treat, enjoy a scrumptious Mother's Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.
• Brunch: 12 p.m.-1:30 pm.
• Performance: 2 p.m.
WHERE:
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga CA 90290
(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)
TICKETS:
• Performance: $40
• Students with valid ID: $20
• Children 12 and under: $15
• Brunch: $30
OTHER:
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating.
HOW:
Click Here
(310) 455-2322