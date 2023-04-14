Celebrate Mother's Day With Annual MOMENTUM PLACE at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum

Every year on Mother's Day, "MOMentum Place" creates a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers, dancers and musicians in the rustic outdoor amphitheater at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. Bring your mother to honor the MOMentum in her life - always on the go for others. Now, she can sit back and relax and enjoy an uncommon afternoon of performance delights that are kid-friendly and full of surprises.

For an extra treat, enjoy a scrumptious Mother's Day brunch in the Theatricum gardens before the performance.

The event wll take place on Sunday, May 14

• Brunch: 12 p.m.-1:30 pm.

• Performance: 2 p.m.

WHERE:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Topanga CA 90290

(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)

TICKETS:

• Performance: $40

• Students with valid ID: $20

• Children 12 and under: $15

• Brunch: $30

OTHER:

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum is an outdoor space terraced into the hillside of the rustic canyon. Audience members are advised to dress casually and bring cushions for bench seating.

HOW:

Click Here

(310) 455-2322