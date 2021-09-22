Catalina Island Museum Presents New Exhibition & Full Lineup Of Events In October

Catalina Island Museum announces a full lineup of events this October, welcoming visitors with a variety of culturally enriching activities to enjoy throughout the month.



Opening October 2 as part of its Annual Fundraising Extravaganza "The Art of a Rose," the museum presents Gary Miltimore: Water and Color. Highlighting Miltimore's connection to the sailing/yachting community and his colorful, often irreverent sense of humor, the exhibition marks the first-ever retrospective of the famed artist's and sailor's work. Featuring selections of his fine art maritime oils and watercolors, his commercial prints and several half-model yacht graphics, Gary Miltimore: Water and Color is a tribute to his life and to the adventurer's spirit that can be experienced in each of his paintings.

The museum offers a bit of Bavarian culture in the heart of Avalon with Oktoberfest on October 15 from 6 to 9 pm. The family-friendly event features live music by Hammerstein, an authentic Bavarian polka rock band, the traditional singing of the schnitzelbank (both the German and Catalina Island versions), brats with all of the fixings, free giveaways, an Oktoberfest-themed art project for kids and German beer for adults. In the true spirit of Oktoberfest, guests are encouraged to B.Y.O.S. (Bring Your Own Stein) to enjoy a drink and to be entered into a raffle and dress in your finest lederhosen and dirndls. Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $10 for children ages three to five. To purchase tickets visit, catalinamuseum.org/calendar.

Inspire the next generation of museum visitors and bring the whole family together for Catalina Island Museum's Family Free Day on October 31 from 10 am to 5 pm. Visitors can enjoy the museum's collection and special exhibitions in addition to a family art project offered in the Hinchliffe Family Atrium from 11 am to 3 pm. Up to two adults may each claim a free ticket when accompanied by a visitor age 17 or younger. Each adult free ticket must be used on the day of the event.



The Catalina Island Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about Catalina Island Museum, visit catalinamuseum.org.