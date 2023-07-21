Cast Revealed For Final Week of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

The final three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 27–30.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 3 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals Photo 4 Photos: First Look at CINDERELLA at 5-Star Theatricals

Cast Revealed For Final Week of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for the final week of The Blank Theatre’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The final three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 27–30. The plays are Slick, Slimy, Grimy and Dead by Audrey Hunter (age 17, from Dallas, TX); Opus 9 No. 2 by Alessio Vega (age 17, from Syracuse, NY); and Bat Eaters by Christine Lee (age 18, New York, NY).
 
Slick, Slimy, Grimy and Dead will feature (in alphabetical order) Brianna Baker (9-1-1: Lone Star, American Gigolo, Bite Size Halloween), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter, Stitchers, Umbrella Academy, The House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window), Jake Choi (Single Parents, Honeymoon Friends, World’s Best, American Housewife), Angel Giuffria (Good Trouble, Impulse, Chicago Med, FBI: Most Wanted), Les “Eljaye” Jennings (Man up, Stand-up!; StannDUP!), Amir Levi, (New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grand Crew, 9-1-1), and TJ Power (Eat Pray Love, Offspring, Insecure, The Little Death). A subspecies of eels has gone extinct. As representatives of the remaining varieties of the eel community come together to mourn, they realize they must confront who they are and where they’ve come from to become who they want to be. The playwright was mentored by Tessa Williams. Directed by Bree Pavey.
           
Opus 9 No. 2 will feature (in alphabetical order) Tiffany Bank (Orange is the New Black, Call Me Kat, Hacks, I Love That for You), Teo Briones (Will vs. the Future, Chucky, Ratched, The Whispers), Major Dodson (Tyson’s Run, The Walking Dead, Ghost Party), and Alain Uy (Station 19, Helstrom, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Unicorn: Warriors External). When a boy loses his mother, how will he find the time and solitude to grieve and heal in a world congested by alerts and notifications? The playwright was mentored by June Carryl. Directed by Adam Chambers.
 
Bat Eaters will feature (in alphabetical order) Stella Choe (Welcome to Chippendales, The Villains of Valley View, Ode to My Father), Hannah Joo (Stay), Chad Lindberg (The Fast and the Furious, Supernatural, Star Trek: Picard, October Sky), and Eliza Shin (Barry, Good Trouble, Curb Your Enthusiasm, This is Us). When a Korean spa owner meets a new customer, she makes a connection that forces her to decide whether to get loud or get back to work. The playwright was mentored by Vichet Chum. Directed by Arianna Basco.
 
Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
YONIVERSE Extends Its Run In Los Angeles Photo
YONIVERSE Extends Its Run In Los Angeles

'Yoniverse' (formerly known as 'Yoni Ki Kahaniya,') is an original and contemporary play written by four South Asian women from the Greater Los Angeles area.

2
THE RIGHT IS OURS! Has World Premiere On September 8 At Sierra Madre Playhouse Photo
THE RIGHT IS OURS! Has World Premiere On September 8 At Sierra Madre Playhouse

A new musical The Right Is Ours! will have its world premiere engagement of a new musical at Sierra Madre Playhouse. 

3
A WEST SIDE STORY BURLESQUE SHOW Comes to the Saban Theatre This Weekend Photo
A WEST SIDE STORY BURLESQUE SHOW Comes to the Saban Theatre This Weekend

A West Side Story Burlesque Show, AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s (AHF) original take on the classic Broadway musical, is back for two nights only this weekend at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills.

4
Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre

Mystic Pizza is making its West Coast premiere at La Mirada Theatre next year. Performances run January 19 - February 11, 2024. Check out an all new trailer here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen Video
Karen Ziemba Is Having Such Doubts at Theatre Aspen
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY Video
'Dance At The Gym' From The Muny's WEST SIDE STORY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# (mostly)musicals: GAME ON!
Upstairs at the Federal (7/25-7/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HEROES of Santa Clarita
The MAIN (7/14-7/23)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Enchantment in Sherwood Forest
Corriganville Park (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Seasons on Aug 31st
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Kirk Douglas Theatre (8/20-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight on Aug 16th
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You