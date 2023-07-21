Cast Revealed For Final Week of The Blank Theatre's 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival

Casting has been announced for the final week of The Blank Theatre’s 31st Annual Young Playwrights Festival. The final three of 12 winning plays by young playwrights aged 15–19 will be presented, for the first time since 2019, live on stage July 27–30. The plays are Slick, Slimy, Grimy and Dead by Audrey Hunter (age 17, from Dallas, TX); Opus 9 No. 2 by Alessio Vega (age 17, from Syracuse, NY); and Bat Eaters by Christine Lee (age 18, New York, NY).



Slick, Slimy, Grimy and Dead will feature (in alphabetical order) Brianna Baker (9-1-1: Lone Star, American Gigolo, Bite Size Halloween), Cameron Britton (Mindhunter, Stitchers, Umbrella Academy, The House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window), Jake Choi (Single Parents, Honeymoon Friends, World’s Best, American Housewife), Angel Giuffria (Good Trouble, Impulse, Chicago Med, FBI: Most Wanted), Les “Eljaye” Jennings (Man up, Stand-up!; StannDUP!), Amir Levi, (New Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Grand Crew, 9-1-1), and TJ Power (Eat Pray Love, Offspring, Insecure, The Little Death). A subspecies of eels has gone extinct. As representatives of the remaining varieties of the eel community come together to mourn, they realize they must confront who they are and where they’ve come from to become who they want to be. The playwright was mentored by Tessa Williams. Directed by Bree Pavey.



Opus 9 No. 2 will feature (in alphabetical order) Tiffany Bank (Orange is the New Black, Call Me Kat, Hacks, I Love That for You), Teo Briones (Will vs. the Future, Chucky, Ratched, The Whispers), Major Dodson (Tyson’s Run, The Walking Dead, Ghost Party), and Alain Uy (Station 19, Helstrom, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Unicorn: Warriors External). When a boy loses his mother, how will he find the time and solitude to grieve and heal in a world congested by alerts and notifications? The playwright was mentored by June Carryl. Directed by Adam Chambers.



Bat Eaters will feature (in alphabetical order) Stella Choe (Welcome to Chippendales, The Villains of Valley View, Ode to My Father), Hannah Joo (Stay), Chad Lindberg (The Fast and the Furious, Supernatural, Star Trek: Picard, October Sky), and Eliza Shin (Barry, Good Trouble, Curb Your Enthusiasm, This is Us). When a Korean spa owner meets a new customer, she makes a connection that forces her to decide whether to get loud or get back to work. The playwright was mentored by Vichet Chum. Directed by Arianna Basco.



Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission is free, but reservations are recommended and may be made online at www.theblank.com. Skylight Theatre is located at 1816 N. Vermont Avenue in Los Angeles, 90027.