Cast & Crew Announced for THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at East West Players

East West Players, the nation's longest-running Asian American theater and the largest producer of Asian American theatrical works, will present The Brothers Paranormal. Written by East West Players multi-produced playwright Prince Gomolvilas and directed by Jeff Liu, The Brothers Paranormal performs November 17 through December 11, 2022 with opening night on Sunday, November 20.



After a nationwide increase in sightings of "Asian-looking ghosts," two Thai brothers struggle to launch a ghost-hunting business. The two brothers-one born in Thailand and the other in the American Midwest-are called to investigate the paranormal hauntings at the home of an African-American couple displaced by Hurricane Katrina in this supernatural thriller. A suspenseful, humorous, and compassionate exploration of the trauma of leaving home, whether crossing the country, the globe, or over from the other side.



"We couldn't be more excited to conclude our 56th season with a play by EWP alum Prince Gomolvilas," shares East West Players producing artistic director Snehal Desai. "The Brothers Paranormal was first presented by EWP as a Writers Gallery reading in association with the Japanese American National Museum (JANM) in 2012. It's been incredible to watch this show develop since that reading and to now be able to present it in the context of our season's focus of centering the intersection between the Black and Asian communities. From its premiere in NYC with Pan Asian Rep, The Brothers Paranormal has had productions across the country and we are so proud to be able to bring it home and present its LA premiere."



The cast of The Brothers Paranormal comprises David Huynh* (Netflix's The Sinner, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Max, Roy Vongtama* (EWP's Man of God, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's The Brothers Paranormal world premiere) as Visarut, Tamika Simpkins (Doubt; Die, Mommie, Die!) as Delia, Jasper Louis as Felix (Theatre Diaspora's The Brothers Paranormal), Emily Kuroda* (Fast Company, Our Town, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's The Brothers Parnormal, over 30 productions at EWP) as Tasanee, and Pearrie Hammie (Thailand's Top Artists, Prissana the Musical) as Jai. Daniel Kim (Bel-Air on Peacock) understudies Max and Visarut. Ratana (Genshin Impact, Fire Emblem) understudies Jai and Tasanee.



The creative team includes direction by Jeff Liu (Chinglish, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's The Brothers Paranormal, Two Mile Hollow), costume design by Hyun Sook Kim (National Theater of Korea, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre, San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), scenic design by John Iacovelli (Steppenwolf, Geffen Playhouse, Pasadena Playhouse, Broadway's Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby), illusions by Ian O'Connor (Public Theater), props design by Michael O'Hara (Celebration Theatre), lighting design by Brian Gale (Carrie The Musical, God of Carnage at La Mirada Theatre; Hugh Jackman One Night Only at the Dolby Theater), sound design by Da Xu (Pan Asian Repertory Theatre), and stage management by Brandon Hong Cheng (Pasadena Playhouse and EWP's The Great Leap, EWP's Assassins & Mamma Mia!).



Prince Gomolvilas (Playwright) is a Thai-American playwright and winner of a PEN Center USA Literary Award for Drama. His plays include Big Hunk o' Burnin' Love, The Theory of Everything, and Mysterious Skin, all of which have been produced by East West Players. He also wrote EWP's Theatre for Youth show, Scrimmage, and teaches in EWP's David Henry Hwang Writers Institute. His work has also been performed across the country, as well as in Canada, England, Ireland, Scotland, Singapore, and Thailand. Both The Theory of Everything and The Brothers Paranormal are published by Dramatic Publishing. He received a BA in Film and MFA in Playwriting from San Francisco State University. www.princegomolvilas.com



Jeff Liu (Director) is a writer and director for theater, film, and web. His productions include the LA premiere of Chinglish by David Henry Hwang, as well as the world premieres of The Brothers Paranormal by Prince Gomolvilas, Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler, The Chinese Massacre (Annotated) by Tom Jacobson, The Golden Hour by Philip W. Chung, Terminus Americana by Matt Pelfrey, and Texas by Judy Soo Hoo. He also adapted the Pulitzer nominated Yellow Face by DHH for the YOMYOMF Network on YouTube. During the pandemic, he filmed Paletas de Coco by Franky D. Gonzalez for Ars Nova ANTFest and Latino Theater Company's Re:Encuentro 2021. His short film of DHH's Trying To Find Chinatown played on Signature Theatre's SigSpace platform in May 2022.



Calendar information about The Brothers Paranormal

All performances of The Brothers Paranormal are presented at the David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center of the Arts at 120 Judge John Aiso Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 in Little Tokyo. The Brothers Paranormal performs November 17 through December 11, with opening night occurring Sunday, November 20. Performance times Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday are at 8pm, with additional 2 PM matinees on Saturday and 5pm performances on Sunday. Ticket prices range from $39 to $59. A Pay-What-You-Can performance is scheduled for Monday, November 28 at 8PM. East West Players will host a Black Affinity Night performance of The Brothers Paranormal on Friday, December 2.



Tickets may be purchased online at eastwestplayers.org or by calling (213) 625-7000. At time of purchase please mention any wheelchair/accessible seating needs. Student, senior, and group discounts are available. Dates, details, and ticket prices are subject to change.



EWP has implemented numerous COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure that artists and audience members are able to safely enjoy their experience. For more information, please visit eastwestplayers.org

About East West Players



East West Players (EWP), the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, was founded in 1965, at a time when Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (APIs) faced limited or no opportunities to see their experiences reflected outside of stereotypical and demeaning caricatures in the American landscape. EWP not only ensures that API stories are told, but works to increase access, inclusion, and representation in entertainment and media.