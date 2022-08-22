Cast Announced For Original Musical BRIGHT BLUE SKY At The Rose Center Theater

Casting has been announced for the Rose Center Theater's upcoming musical Bright Blue Sky. A new dramatic musical by Emmy nominated Producer Vincent Aniceto (book & lyrics) and Managing & Artistic Director, Tim Nelson (music).

The cast will be lead by Amanda MacDonald as Olivia, Adrian Villegas as Victor, Chris Caputo as Douglas, and Melissa Cook as Mary.

Vincent Aniceto will direct, and Tim Nelson will musically direct Bright Blue Sky, with a creative team including choreographer Jennifer Matthews, and production designer Chris Caputo from Legacy Theatricals.

Joining the cast will be Nick Daniel as Jeremy, Autumn Kirkpatrick as Gracie, Meredith Woodson as Terrie, Cliff Senior as Albert, Raymond Tezanos as Vincent, Val Aniceto as Kent, Jon Gale as James, Ray, and Vincent Aniceto as Robert.

Rounding out the cast are Sofia Aniceto, Kristin Henry, Billy Aniceto, Taven Blanke, Dawn Vasco, Dafne Castrejon, Katherine Chatman, Cat Sacksteder, and Rylie Herbel.

Bright Blue Sky is a new dramatic musical ​about a group of everyday people working on the 104th floor of the World Trade Center on the morning of September 11, 2001. During these desperate hours, as they grapple with the possibility of not making it out alive, the characters come together to contemplate their differences and ultimately their shared humanity. In a series of charming, endearing, and deeply heartfelt episodes, each character relives moments from their past, revealing an uplifting story of the hope inside tragedy, the loss within love.

Bright Blue Sky

Rose Center Theater September 9 - 18

Location Rose Center Theater 14140 All American Way Westminster, Ca 92683

Opening Night Friday September 9 at 8:00 PM

Fridays and Saturdays September 10, 16, and 17 at 8:00 PM

Sunday September 11 at 2:00 PM

Closing Performance Sunday September 18 at 2:00 PM

Tickets $12 - $17