Casa Romantica Cultural Center And Gardens Announces 2024 Season

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, a renowned and celebrated cultural landmark in Southern California, ihas announced its programming and events calendar for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.

Packed with exciting workshops, celebrations, and events, Casa Romantica's upcoming special programming includes Modern Western art exhibits and events, the 21st Annual Toast to the Casa gala, free family activities, live music, coffee concerts, dance classes, art workshops, and more. Events will take place amongst the stunning Casa Romantica estate and, for the first time, throughout San Clemente city. There is something for everyone to enjoy at Casa Romantica.

“We are embracing a variety of cultures and traditions for this upcoming season. From Country Western and 17th Century Baroque to Argentinian arts, classic Greek and great American Blockbusters,” shared Kylie Travis, Executive Director, Operations and Programming. “To be able to provide a full year of events after the tragedy of losing access to Casa's Ocean Terrace due to the landslide is truly remarkable, and we look forward to continuing to offer valuable and enriching experiences throughout 2024 and beyond.”

The upcoming season of Casa Romantica's curated selection of events and themes includes:

THE MODERN WESTERN: Kicking off the new season, Casa Romantica is inviting visitors to take a trip to the countryside September - November with curated programming of the Modern Western era. Fall in love with Nick Carver's stunning photography of landscapes of the American Southwest with the “American Desert” exhibit, on display September 15 to December 17. Then, on October 12th, Victoria Bailey will offer a honky-tonk performance of classic country songs, and on October 18th take a Succulent Wreath Workshop as part of a Casa Wellness Workshops. Catch the classic Western movie, “High Noon”, on November 7, and enjoy a Western-themed Sip and Paint on November 15. Additional events and activities can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

17TH CENTURY BAROQUE: Ring in the new year with Casa Romantica and the 1600s! From January through February, 17th-century drama takes over Casa starting with a film screening of “The Taming of the Shrew” on January 9th, and Tesserae Baroque's unique performance of 17th-century music on January 11. On January 25 and 26, The Southern California Shakespeare Festival Guild visits for a production of Shakespeare's “Macbeth”. Casa Romantica will also offer a Baroque Painting Class Series on Tuesdays January 30 - February 20. Then, on February 13 snuggle up with a loved one for a showing of “The Princess Bride”. Additional events and activities can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

ARGENTINIAN ARTS: Learn about Argentina's rich artistic culture from March through April with Casa Romantics. Experience the vibrant art of tango in the new Tango Dance Class Series from March 26 - April 16 and catch an energetic performance by Redwood Tango Music Ensemble on April 11th. Casa Romantica will present a special mixed-media art exhibition featuring Argentinian native Carlos Grasso, displayed in the art gallery from April 18th through June 9th. Miriam Larici and Leonardo Barrionuevo will conclude the month with a dazzling tango performance, “Tango Romantica'', on April 26th. Additional events and activities can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

SOMEWHAT GREEK WEEK: Grab your toga, Casa Romantica is going Greek for a week in May - June! Adults can expand their artistic talents in an ancient Greek-inspired Sip and Paint on May 28th. Troubadour Theater Company will debut the world-premiere performance of “Duran Durantony and Cleopatra”, a hilarious satire following the story of Mark Antony and Cleopatra with Duran Duran music hits, on May 30th and 31st. Families can also enjoy the ancient arts with Odyssey for Kids, a kid-friendly adaptation of Homer's literary classic, on June 1st, and Ancient Greek-themed D. Yoder Family Sunday on June 2nd. Additional events and activities can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

BLOCKBUSTER SUMMER: In July and August, celebrate the summer season with Hollywood's greatest hit films at Casa Romantica. Southland Band will kick off the summer of events with a concert dedicated to the 80's on July 18th, followed by a rocking night of Elvis's famous tunes performed by Raymond Michael, on August 22nd. Take in stunning oceanfront views and classic movies under the stars including “Star Wars” (June 18th), “Dirty Dancing” (July 16th), “E.T.” (July 21st), and “Grease” (August 20th). Dance the night away and get in touch with the glamor of Hollywood with a Dance Series dedicated to choreography from iconic musicals and movies on Wednesdays, July 10th - 30th. Celebrate the music from famous composer John Williams in a roaming dance concert featuring various styles including ballet, tap, contemporary, and hip hop in Dancing to John Williams on August 16th. Additional events and activities can be found on the Casa Romantica website.

For its most ambitious season, the culture center will provide over 100 unique offerings, including Toast to the Casa: The Golden Age of Hollywood, an all-new Halloween Party on October 26th and 27th, as well as popular returning events like Ballet Folklórico during Hispanic Heritage Month, Casa Wellness Workshops, and monthly Coffee Concerts. In the 2023 season, 28,000 visitors explored Casa Romantica, and their events hosted over 6,000 attendees.

Casa Romantica remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Casa Romantica's rich heritage, arts, and education programs. To donate, learn more, or get involved, please visit CasaRomantica.org and follow on social media at @CasaRomanticaSC. Due to ongoing work by the City of San Clemente, please be advised that limited parking is available. Valet will be offered at select events.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round. This includes various art, literature, and horticulture events for grades K-12, and welcomes over 6,000 children from the Capistrano Unified School District each year for STEAM-based field trips that examine the history of San Clemente and the coastal environment. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672.

Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 10 AM—4 PM; Friday—Sunday 10 AM — 2 PM; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members, active duty military with ID, and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit Click Here